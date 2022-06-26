Gurman: Apple working on at least four new Macs with M2 processor variants

In his latest edition of the Power On newsletter, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman talks about the new M2 Macs he expects Apple to unveil during the cycle of this new processor. With that in mind, the journalist talks about the variations of the M2 chip Apple will likely unveil in the next few months: Pro, Ultra, Max, and Extreme.

According to Gurman, these are the devices and chips that we could see on the next Macs:

an M2 Mac mini.

an M2 Pro Mac mini.

M2 Pro and M2 Max 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros.

the M2 Ultra and M2 Extreme Mac Pro.

A new Mac mini has been rumored for a while. As of now, it’s unclear when Apple plans to unveil the next generation or when it will remove its Intel counterpart.

For the next generation of MacBook Pro, it makes sense Apple will update them with an M2 Pro and M2 Max chips. As the company just announced an entry-level MacBook Pro that looks exactly like the model from 2020 but with an M2 chip inside, Apple will need to update in the near future the 14-inch and 16-inch variations that have a new design and more ports.

Last but not least, Mark Gurman believes a Mac Pro with M2 Ultra and M2 Extreme chips is coming in this cycle. It’s important to note that Apple has teased in the past that the company is working on a new Mac Pro, but it never said anything else later.

Interestingly, the journalist doesn’t mention an M2 24-inch iMac variation. On the other hand, Gurman already reported that Apple is working on an M3 iMac, which means this product could skip the current chip generation and only get a refresh later next year.

Which of these new M2 Macs are you excited to see Apple unveiling and which one are you planning to buy? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

