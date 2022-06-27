Today at Apple session showcases making GIFs with Keynote [Video]

Allison McDaniel

- Jun. 27th 2022 1:52 pm PT

Today at Apple Keynote
Do you love to create artwork on iPad? Well, the latest Today at Apple session on YouTube shows you how to make GIFs with Apple’s Keynote app.

In the video, Creative Pro Anthony and artist Quentin Jones walk through a creative tutorial using iPad, the Keynote app, and Apple Pencil. Anthony and Quentin show how to make a collage within the app and turn that work of art into a fun GIF. The craft involves gathering inspiration, cutting out photos with the shapes tool, and using Instant Alpha to remove negative space. The end result is an original GIF to share with friends and family.

The tutorial seems pretty simple and is something I’d like to try on my iPad. Since Keynote and Today at Apple are both free, there’s nothing to lose by trying it out!

Are you going to be following along in Keynote with this Today at Apple session? Additionally, do you pronounce GIF “guh-if” or “jif”?

You can watch the entire Today at Apple session using Keynote on YouTube:

Video from Apple’s YouTube Channel

