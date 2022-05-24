Today at Apple Creative Studios expanding to seven new locations

Today at Apple Creative Studios initiative is set to expand to more stores around the world to help young creatives from underrepresented communities with career-building mentorship, training, and resources across a wide range of artistic disciplines.

This year, Today at Apple Creative Studios will launch in seven new cities, including Nashville, Miami, Berlin, Milan, Taipei, Tokyo, and Sydney. It will also return for its second year in Chicago; Washington, DC; New York City; London; Paris; Bangkok; and Beijing.

“Our stores have long provided a platform to showcase the great talent of local artists, and our retail teams are proud to play a role in supporting creativity within their communities and creating a place where everyone is welcome,” said Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail + People. “We’re enormously grateful to our Apple Creative Pros, our retail team members, and local partners, who together make it possible for us to expand access to free arts education and mentorship to even more communities.”

Today at Apple Creative Studios is designed to support young people who face barriers to receiving a quality creative education by connecting participants with mentors from Apple and more than 30 nonprofit community partners who specialize in areas such as books and storytelling, app design, radio and podcasts, and photography, film, and TV.

Participants of the Today at Apple Creative Studios will receive hands-on education, training, and feedback on their projects. In addition to nurturing participants’ creative skills, mentors will encourage them to think about how their talents can encourage social change in their communities.

The company says Apple Store locations in select cities will also host public Today at Apple Creative Studios sessions. Led by the established artists mentoring young participants in Creative Studios and Apple Creative Pros, these free events will be open to the public, with registration available at apple.com/today.

Related:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: