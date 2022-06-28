Foxconn goes on hiring spree as it preps for iPhone 14 production

As the launch of iPhone 14 comes closer, Foxconn Technology Group’s largest iPhone factory is going on a hiring spree. Located in Zhengzhou in China, Foxconn is offering hiring bonuses to new workers as they prep for production of Apple’s upcoming iPhone 14.

The company has started hiring new assembly line workers and trainees while raising bonuses to $1,345 (9,000 yuan). According to South China Morning Post, workers must stay on the job at least four months to receive this bonus. The recruitment notice was posted on Monday by Foxconn’s Digital Product Business Group, which is responsible for iPhone production. We’re expecting the company to also work on the production for iPhone 14.

The hiring spree comes after last month’s COVID-19 lockdown stunted hiring at the Chinese plant. The company usually offers hiring incentives each summer to attract new workers to the plant. Foxconn’s Zhengzhou plant produces 80% of iPhones worldwide, and the summer hiring sprees help prepare for a new iPhone launch in the fall.

Foxconn’s latest recruitment drive is expected to scale up cash rewards to woo more workers back in the following months, as the contract manufacturer tries to provide a stable level of production, said Ivan Lam, Hong Kong-based analyst at Counterpoint Research.

South China Morning Post also mentions how supply chain disruptions in mainland China have caused Apple to consider relocating manufacturing to India or Vietnam. Recently, the prime minister of Vietnam met with CEO Tim Cook to discuss bringing Apple’s manufacturing to the country. While there’s nothing official, Cook has said Apple is considering extending its supply chain to Vietnam.

As iPhone 14 production ramps up, take a look at what to expect for Apple’s upcoming flagship device.

