Poll: Did you own the original iPhone when it launched 15 years ago?

What were you doing on June 29, 2007? Some of you may say: on the line, waiting to buy the original iPhone. After being introduced a few months earlier, in January, the future of mobile was finally being made available to the public. Did you own the original iPhone when it launched 15 years ago? And, if so, what’s your favorite memory of the early days of this phone?

By the time Apple started selling the original iPhone, I had just turned 11 years old. Not only that, but I’d have to wait four years more to get my first iPhone – the 8GB iPhone 3GS. At the time, I have never used an Apple device and was probably more than happy with my original Nintendo DS – a Mario Kart edition – playing, you know, Pokémon Diamond.

But even if I was already an Apple boy at the time, I’d probably not be able to get the original iPhone: it wasn’t available in Brazil, nor it was supported by Brazilian carriers. You probably remember better than I that the original iPhone was locked by AT&T in the US. Bummer.

That said, I don’t want to talk about me; let’s talk about the original iPhone. An iPod, a phone, and an internet communicator – this was how Steve Jobs introduced it.

According to an Apple press release from 2007, all the 164 Apple retail stores in the US stayed open until midnight on June 29. Customers would be able to purchase up to two iPhones on a first come. The company stated that “beginning Saturday morning, iPhone customers can learn how to get the most out of the iPhone with free, in-depth workshops offered throughout the day at all Apple retail stores. Every Apple retail store will offer support for iPhone at the Genius Bar and personal training through Apple’s new One to One program.”

“Apple retail stores were created for this moment—to let customers touch and experience a revolutionary new product,” said Ron Johnson, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail. “With our legendary Genius Bar support, free workshops and our One to One personal training, we’re here to help customers get the most from their new iPhone.”

The original iPhone introduced an entirely new user interface based on a multi-touch display – which wasn’t available at the time. You could control the iPhone with just a tap, flick, or pinch of your fingers.

“iPhone ushers in an era of software power and sophistication never before seen in a mobile device, which completely redefines what users can do on their mobile phones,” and 15 years later, we can for sure say it truly did.

Poll: Did you own the original iPhone when it launched 15 years ago? Vote in the poll and share your thoughts in the comment section below.

