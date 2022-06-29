Firefox now automatically removes tracking parameters from URLs to enhance privacy

Allison McDaniel

Jun. 29th 2022

Mozilla Firefox
In the release of Mozilla Firefox 102 comes an important new privacy feature for users. This new tool strips parameters from URLs that track your internet usage.

According to an article from Bleeping Computer, companies like Facebook, Marketo, and HubSpot use custom URL query parameters to track links on clicks. Companies do this in order to provide users with a more personalized ad experience online. Called Query Parameter Stripping, these sites can no longer track what links you click when browsing on Firefox; once you’ve enabled the feature.

How to enable Query Parameter Stripping

Bleeping Computer states that the new privacy enhancement is part of Firefox’s Enhanced Tracking Protection. You can enable Query Parameter Stripping by going into Settings, clicking “Privacy & Security,” and then changing “Enhanced Tracking Protection” to “Strict.”

Also, the article states that tracking parameters will not be taken away in Private browsing, even after clicking “Strict.”

How to enable in Private Mode

To also enable the feature in Private Mode, enter about:config in the address bar, search for strip, and set the ‘privacy.query_stripping.enabled.pbmode‘ option to true, as shown below.

tracking-parameters
Image Source: Bleeping Computer

Additionally, if you run across any issues with this new feature, you can put your settings back to “Standard.”

Allison McDaniel

Allison is a News Writer at 9to5Mac covering Apple news and rumors.

You can email her directly at allison@9to5mac.com or catch her on Twitter at @aamcdani

