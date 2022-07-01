One year of using Apple products: My thoughts on the experience

It’s officially been one year since I became an Apple user. Now, as an Apple blogger, it felt like the right time to reflect on the experience as I come from a unique perspective.

Background

Android has always been my phone of choice. I bought into the stigma that Apple was too expensive and found them unattainable to buy. As someone who has looked into its products, I’ve never actually owned one myself. I’ve barely even been exposed to Apple devices.

When shopping for my first smartphone as a college student on a budget, I was impressed by the camera and the size of Samsung’s Galaxy lineup. The small stature and boxiness of the iPhone had turned me off royally. At the time, I had an Android tablet so I felt comfortable staying in the Android family. Also, every non smartphone I had previously owned had been Samsung; and those devices had been good to me.

However, that all changed last year when I became an Apple user for the first time.

Reasons for switching to Apple products

Back in July of 2021, I found myself at my local Verizon store, in desperate need of an upgrade. My current phone at the time was a Samsung Galaxy S7 that I had bought in 2016. That made my phone five years old when I finally upgraded. While I did consider an iPhone in 2016, I had to buy my S7 in a rush and wasn’t ready yet to make that switch.

Over time, I was tired of how slow the S7 had become and was ready for a speedier and more modern device. YouTube became source of knowledge when it came to researching phones. When looking into the iPhone 12, I had finally found an iPhone that I thought looked good and fit my desire for a simple interface.

The iPhone sealed the deal

When at Verizon, I scoured over all the deals with the wonderful sales rep, aiming to find the bundle right for me. We settled on a purple iPhone 12, which gave me a special deal to also get an Apple Watch SE. What also drove me toward iPhone was the fact that I had an interview hours later at my local Apple Store. Fun fact, the very first call I took on my very first iPhone was from Apple itself!

One month later, I began working as a Specialist at the Apple Store. You’re probably thinking; how did someone inexperienced with Apple products get a job with the company? Probably what helped is my prior experience working in the hospitality industry. At the Apple Store, it’s more about your people skills than your Apple knowledge. It also didn’t hurt that I am a former Walt Disney World employee and the hiring manager is a huge Disney fan.

iOS a culture shock for this first time Apple user

Switching from Android to iPhone felt like a complete culture shock to me. Navigating through iOS felt like I was in foreign territory. However, I got over it right way and began to enjoy my new iPhone, while finding it so easy to use.

One thing in particular I do miss from Android is a little flashing light that would warn me of a notification when my phone was on sleep mode. Even a year later I still expect to see a flashing light letting me know to check my phone.

Benefits of being an Apple products user

iPhone is so simple. Its simplicity is so appealing that in the past year, I’ve gotten multiple family members to switch to Apple too. The integration of all of my Apple devices is exquisite; I never knew an ecosystem of devices could coordinate so beautifully. Also, don’t get me started on Mac!

After one year, I know the ins and outs of my iPhone and have loved the experience. In seven years with Samsung Galaxies, I could barely make a phone call some days. Now, it’s been a relief off my shoulders to have a phone that doesn’t complicate things for me and is a pleasure to use.

Products I’ve been using

The Apple products I’ve acquired in the past year include (thanks Apple Store discount):

Would I go back to Android?

I would totally go back to Android. There’s no specific reason why; maybe I just miss the Samsung brand? I know people love the advanced customization features that Androids offer; I actually don’t care. Now when it comes to computers, I would absolutely go back to Windows as my main hub. I actually still have my HP laptop and love having both a Windows and a Mac.

My future as an Apple user

I’ve been pretty happy so far in my one year as an Apple enthusiast. But, there are a couple things I’d like to change in my second year.

Ideally, I’d love to work off an iPad that has more of a Mac-like experience. While I love the iPad, depending on what you’re doing, it could be terrible to work off of. I use the iPad (9th generation) which is a fantastic tablet, but not a machine for heavy multitaskers.

Another thing I’m looking forward to in my future as an Apple user is to become more camera proficient. As the iPhone’s camera has become quite the game changer, I need to know how to actually take good photos. If there’s any iPhone camera aficionados out there, I’d love some advice.

When did you become an Apple user for the first time? I’m curious to know what brought YOU to Apple devices? Let me know in the comments!

