AirPods 4, AirPods Pro 2, and AirPods Max 2: Here are the latest rumors on when to expect them

With a successful AirPods line, it’s only natural for users to wonder when Apple will release a new generation of the AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max. Head below as we round up the latest rumors on when expecting a new version of each of these products…

When will Apple launch AirPods Pro 2?

Rumors about the next AirPods Pro model exist for over a year. Currently, it’s believed that Apple won’t change the design of these earbuds. 52audio publication, which correctly predicted the AirPods 3 design, shows that the second-gen AirPods Pro 2 will likely feature a similar design to the current generation, but with a tweak on the ear tips.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo and Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman previously said these earbuds could look similar to the Beats Studio Buds. About its sensors for fitness, a study by the company shows how AirPods could be used to monitor respiratory rate.

In the report, Apple and Cornell researchers used a model-driven technology to estimate a person’s respiratory rate using short audio segments obtained after physical exertion in healthy adults. Data was collected from 21 individuals using microphone-enabled, near-field headphones before, during, and after strenuous exercise.

The study found that this audio can be a “viable signal for passively estimating” respiratory rates, also making it a more cost-effective way of doing so compared to traditional healthcare.

Another change to expect with AirPods Pro in 2022 is a redesigned charging case, which will reportedly remain 21mm thick, while it will be 46mm tall and 54mm wide. For comparison’s sake, the current AirPods Pro charging case measures 45.2mm tall and 60.6mm wide.

In a December report, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo corroborated with Gurman saying the new AirPods Pro will release in late 2022, featuring a ‘significantly upgraded’ chip.

He also said the new AirPods Pro could support Lossless thanks to new technology:

We expect Apple to launch AirPods Pro 2 in 4Q22 with new selling points, including a new form factor design, support for Apple Lossless (ALAC) format, and a charging case that can emit a sound for users to track. We are optimistic about the demand for AirPods Pro 2 and estimate shipments will reach 18–20mn units in 2022.

9to5Mac sources confirm that the next-generation AirPods Pro – codenamed B698 – will feature the next version of the H1 chip, Apple’s own audio processor. In addition, references for LC3 codec support on the AirPods Max beta firmware tease that AirPods Pro 2 could be the first to add Bluetooth 5.2 support, which will bring more stability and efficiency to the wireless earbuds

In addition, Kuo also believes Apple will likely discontinue the original AirPods Pro when releasing its second generation:

AirPods 3 orders for 2-3Q22 have been cut by 30%+. Due to the failed product segmentation strategy, demand for AirPods 3 is significantly weaker than for AirPods 2. AirPods Pro may get discontinued after Apple launches AirPods Pro 2 in 2H22 to avoid repeating the same mistake.

When Apple will launch a new AirPods Max?

For the high-end AirPods Max model, which was released by the end of 2020, Apple has no plans to release a second-generation yet.

Users are expecting Apple to announce a new model since the company released support for Lossless quality with Apple Music last June and AirPods Max technically can’t play in this quality, even via a wired connection

The $549 AirPods Max is expected to stay as they are for some time, but Gurman reported in May that Apple could be only planning new colors for the AirPods Max:

“Apple only recently caught up with demand for the product, and it is not currently working on a second generation of the AirPods Max, though it has discussed launching additional color variations in the future.“

As AirPods Max just turned one, it’s still unclear whether the company will ever update these headphones. 9to5Mac Parker Ortolani created a concept regarding a second-generation, featuring USB-C + MagSafe charging, some level of water resistance, more colors, etc. Click here to learn more about it.

Read more:

When will Apple launch AirPods 4?

Wow, are you already expecting AirPods 4? Apple just released AirPods 3 in October, with a similar look as the AirPods Pro but without the ear tips.

These wireless earbuds don’t feature ANC or Transparency Mode, although the company says they got a boost in bass. They also have 6 hours of battery on a single charge and a new MagSafe Charging Case. Apple also brought support to Dolby Atmos with Spatial Audio with these earbuds.

It’s unclear when the company will release a follow-up of the AirPods, but you can learn more about the AirPods 3 here. If you need some accessories, you can find good deals on the 20W charger here and USB-C to Lightning cable here.

What AirPods are you waiting for Apple to introduce? Tell us in the comment section below.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: