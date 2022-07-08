9to5Mac Happy Hour 389: iCloud Shared Photo Library hands on, iOS 16 beta 3, bigger screen Apple Watch

Zac has COVID-19. But Apple has cool stuff to discuss, including hands-on with iCloud Shared Photo Library, Lockdown mode and other changes in iOS 16 beta 3, a bigger Apple Watch screen rumor and TV+ sports rumors continue to swirl.

