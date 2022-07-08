9to5Mac Happy Hour 389: iCloud Shared Photo Library hands on, iOS 16 beta 3, bigger screen Apple Watch
Zac has COVID-19. But Apple has cool stuff to discuss, including hands-on with iCloud Shared Photo Library, Lockdown mode and other changes in iOS 16 beta 3, a bigger Apple Watch screen rumor and TV+ sports rumors continue to swirl.
Follow
Zac Hall @apollozac
Benjamin Mayo @bzamayo
- Difference between MacBook Air and Pro: How the redesigned lightweight MacBook stacks up
- Fate of Apple and Sunday Ticket to be determined by fall, says NFL commissioner
- Bloomberg: Rugged Apple Watch edition to have stronger metal case and larger display
- iOS 16 beta 3: Here’s everything new on iPhone and iPad
- iOS 16 beta 3 includes clownfish wallpaper from original iPhone
- iPhone Lockdown Mode coming in iOS 16 to protect against targeted cyber attacks, here’s how it works
- MKBHD Easter egg latest clue to suggest 2022 MacBook Air pre-orders will start on Friday
- Apple Music giving away free Beats Flex earphones to new student subscribers
- Gurman: Apple Watch Series 8 to feature body temperature sensor (as long as it passes internal tests)
