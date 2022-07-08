M2 MacBook Pro sees first discount in Friday’s best deals, Magic Trackpad 2 hits $90, more

Heading into the weekend, all of today’s best deals are headlined by the first discounts on Apple’s new M2 MacBook Pro from $1,234. That’s alongside Apple Magic Trackpad 2 dropping to $90 and this pre-Prime Day Anker weekend sale from $11. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

M2 MacBook Pro sees first discounts

Just after seeing pre-orders go live on the new M2 MacBook Air, Expercom is offering the very first cash price cuts on Apple’s more professional counterpart. Marked down to a new all-time low, the M2 MacBook Pro 256GB now sells for $1,234 in two styles. Normally fetching $1,299, this is the first chance to save outside of Apple’s student-only back-to-school promo at $65 off. Higher-end builds are also on sale, with as much as $125 in savings attached for customized configurations of RAM and storage.

Apple’s new M2 MacBook Pro just launched last month as the latest entry-level prosumer-level macOS machine. This time around you’re looking at all of the performance improvements offered by the M2 chip and its 10-core GPU to go alongside upwards of 24GB of memory and at least 256GB of storage. The 13.3-inch Retina Display and its 500 nits of brightness with P3 wide color support are complemented by a pair of Thunderbolt ports, Wi-Fi 6, and the latest backlit Magic Keyboard that completes the M2 MacBook Pro build.

Apple Magic Trackpad 2 drops to $90

Today only, Woot is currently offering the Apple Magic Trackpad 2 for $90. Normally fetching $129, you’re looking at the first notable discount at Amazon alongside new all-time-low status. Whether you’re looking to fully convert a MacBook into more of a desktop machine without giving up Apple’s best-in-class trackpad or just need to upgrade from the Magic Mouse that came with your M1 iMac, today’s discount is about as rare of an opportunity as you’ll find.

Alongside all of the multi-touch features built into macOS, this features an edge-to-edge glass surface and Force Touch support for navigating your Mac or iPad. It recharges over Lightning, and includes a woven USB-C cable in the box. It’s a great addition to the featured M2 MacBook Pro discount, too.

Anker launches pre-Prime Day weekend sale from $11

Anker is gearing up for all of the Prime Day festivities next week by launching a weekend sale with some discounts to help shoppers beat the rush. Courtesy of Amazon, you can notably score the Anker Nano II 65W 3-Port USB-C Charger for $50. Normally fetching $72, you’re looking at one of the first overall price cuts to date at $22 off while beating our previous mention by $16.

Centered around GaN II technology, this is one of Anker’s first chargers outfitted with the advanced charging features. Delivering three ports to your everyday carry or at-home setup, there’s a main USB-C port that can dish out the full 65W speeds on top of a secondary 20W port and a final 2.4A USB-A slot. Ready to refuel everything from smartphones to computers and more, you can get a closer look in our hands-on review.

