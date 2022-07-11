Poll: Which features are you anticipating the most for iPhone 14?

As the launch of the iPhone 14 is sooner rather than later, Apple fans are eagerly anticipating the launch. We expect to see some notable differences between the lineups of the iPhone 13 and 14. From what we know, which feature would you like to see the most in the newest iPhone?

Due for a launch this September, there should be four models in the iPhone 14 lineup. Within these four models, the devices will have a slight redesign, featuring a hole and pill-shaped cutout instead of a notch. This will not only give the user more screen real estate, but the iPhone and Android devices will more closely resemble each other with this look.

Apple has been vigorously improving the iPhone’s camera in recent years, with last year’s iPhone 13 being the biggest camera upgrade in years. For the iPhone 14, we predict a noticeable camera upgrade again, this time working on auto-focus features on the front-facing camera. Due to the update, one should expect the camera bump to be slightly larger than previous models.

In addition to the camera, Apple will have a new chip, however, this time it’s only for the Pro models. The iPhone 14 and 14 Max will keep the A15 chip, just like the iPhone 13. The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will introduce the upgraded A16 chip.

While many are looking forward to the advent of a USB-C charging port instead of Lightning on the iPhone, they’ll have to wait just a bit longer. The iPhone 14 will feature the all-too-familiar Lightning port for charging. USB-C is expected to come next year on the iPhone 15.

With all this said, there could be other features joining the upcoming iPhone 14 lineup. Of the ones mentioned above, which feature are you looking forward to the most? Additionally, do you plan on upgrading your device this year? Vote in the poll and let us know your thoughts in the comments.

