Spotify buys Wordle-like music discovery game Heardle

Attention fans of Heardle! Spotify now owns your favorite Wordle-like music discovery game. Out of all of Spotify’s acquisition, this is its first venture into gaming.

Heardle asks players to guess a song being played within six tries based on the opening notes of the tune. Once the answer is revealed, it will link to the song on Spotify (previously SoundCloud). With millions of players, it’s also been a smash hit like Wordle. The hope for the Heardle acquisition is that players will use the game to discover new music and listen on Spotify.

We are always looking for innovative and playful ways to enhance music discovery and help artists reach new fans. Heardle has proven to be a really fun way to connect millions of fans with songs they know and love and with new songs and a way to compete with their friends as to who has the best musical knowledge. Jeremy Erlich, global head of music at Spotify

According to The Verge, Spotify’s integration is starting in the US, UK, Ireland, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. Spotify plans to integrate later within more countries. We don’t have exact dates on when this integration will be available to all. Additionally, there are no details on just how much Spotify paid for Heardle.

9to5Mac’s Take on Spotify’s Heardle acquisition

I feel like this is such a smart move on Spotify’s behalf. Not only could this expand its user base, but it could increase the time spent within the app. As Heardle has millions of players currently, this is quite a clever way to help these individuals discover new music.

Do you play Heardle? What are your thoughts on its upcoming integration with Spotify?

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: