Apple TV+ ‘Friday Night Baseball’ August schedule goes live as pricing strategy continues

Apple, in collaboration with Major League Baseball (MLB), has announced the Friday Night Baseball schedule for August. Games are still available for free, exclusively on Apple TV+. According to a company press release, game assignments for broadcasters are going to be announced weekly.

Live pre- and postgame coverage will still be hosted by Lauren Gardner. Additionally, Gardner will be joined by a rotating group of analysts and former MLB players Carlos Peña, Cliff Floyd, and Yonder Alonso. Former MLB umpire Brian Gorman is set to still offer the rules analysis and interpretation.

Fans can also find additional content through new programs through the Apple TV app. Exclusive to Apple, Countdown to First Pitch will preview the week’s matchups, and MLB Daily Recap will summarize previous content.

Also, within the Apple News app, fans can follow teams and watch personalized highlights from games. On Fridays, they can watch Friday Night Baseball along with highlights and stories from the MLB.

Within Apple Music, there’s also exclusive playlists of batters’ walk-up songs and a collection of classic tunes celebrating baseball.

August 2022 “Friday Night Baseball” schedule on Apple TV+

Friday, August 5

Washington Nationals at Philadelphia Phillies

7 p.m. ET

Cincinnati Reds at Milwaukee Brewers

8 p.m. ET

Friday, August 12

San Diego Padres at Washington Nationals

7 p.m. ET

Philadelphia Phillies at New York Mets

7 p.m. ET

Friday, August 19

Toronto Blue Jays at New York Yankees

7 p.m. ET

Texas Rangers at Minnesota Twins

8 p.m. ET

Friday, August 26

Tampa Bay Rays at Boston Red Sox

7 p.m. ET

Cleveland Guardians at Seattle Mariners

10 p.m. ET

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: