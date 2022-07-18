Apple seeds macOS Monterey 12.5 RC 2 to developers and public testers

After seeding macOS Monterey 12.5 Release Candidate last week, Apple is now making available a second RC version to developers and public beta testers. The company did the same with iOS 15.6, which saw a second RC version a few days after its first Release Candidate version.

Today’s build is 21G72. Last week’s was 21G69. As of now, it’s unclear what critical bug Apple found that needed to add a new Release Candidate version.

Different from other updates, macOS Monterey 12.5 only brings small features, such as:

TV app adds the option to restart a live sports game already in-progress and pause, rewind, or fast-forward

Fixes an issue in Safari where a tab may revert back to a previous page

As of now, it seems that macOS Monterey 12.5 beta is the only operating system getting a new version this Monday, as Apple still offers the same watchOS 8.7 RC build and tvOS 15.6 RC build. It’s also unclear what’s changing with watchOS and tvOS, as Apple didn’t published its release notes.

macOS Monterey 12.5 will also fix a problem found on Apple Books, as previously reported by 9to5Mac.

As the company started previewing iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS 13 Ventura, watchOS 9, and tvOS 16 in June, people’s focus is on these new operating systems, expected to launch later this fall and that are now available to public beta testers as well.

Apple is bringing continuity features across these systems. iOS 16 has a new Lock Screen, iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura bring new multitasking capabilities, watchOS 9 is revamping Watch Faces, while tvOS 16 was nearly forgotten by Apple.

If you spot any changes in macOS Monterey 12.5 Release Candidate version 2, let us know in the comments below or on Twitter @9to5Mac. Stay tuned for our full hands-on coverage with the releases right here at 9to5Mac if we find anything new.

