Verizon expands super fast 5G UW coverage thanks to C-band spectrum rollout

Verizon has increased its C-band spectrum to 100 MHz in “many markets across the US”. This is a notable increase from the 60 MHz it has been using in 5G markets to date.

The company stated in a press release that increasing the spectrum for 5G Ultra Wideband lets Verizon offer higher speeds to more customers. Additionally, the company can offer its 5G Home broadband and Business Internet services to more customers in more places.

Kyle Malady, EVP and President, Global Networks and Technology said:

This increase from using 60MHz to 100 MHz of C-band – which we will ultimately have available in many markets across the US – allows us to support more network traffic, deliver even better performance to our customers and add new products and services on top of the mobile and fixed wireless access solutions we provide today. Reaching new levels of innovation and digital transformation in our society requires a fundamental transformation of the networks our world runs on. The continued evolution of our network is paving the way for this tremendous growth.

While we don’t know where exactly we will see these faster speeds, Verizon plans to increase its spectrum even more. In the upcoming years, Verizon plans to give customers access to up to 200 MHz of C Band spectrum. This means that more and more users will gradually have access to 5G service on their mobile devices.

With the bump in service comes higher prices, however. Just last month the company raised prices for wireless plans, adding an “economic adjustment charge” to customers’ bills.

