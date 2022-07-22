Creating Instagram Reels just got a whole lot easier – and soon all short videos will be Reels

Creating Instagram Reels has been made easier than ever, with a number of new features added by parent company Meta. The company has also confirmed earlier reports that all short videos posted to Instagram will be shared as reels.

These include templates with placeholders to insert your own clips, and a whole bunch of new ways to create reaction videos …

What are Instagram Reels?

Reels are Instagram’s clone of TikTok videos: short-form, vertical videos. Reels differ from normal Instagram videos in three main ways:

Creators get access to a music library, more filters, and editing tools

Other users can include your original audio in their videos

Other users can create a remix which includes your reel

One of the key things people are doing with Reels is mixing their own content with clips of existing Reels. Meta is offering three ways of making this easier.

Remix for photos: Photos are core to the Instagram experience. In the coming weeks, you will be able to remix public photos. This gives you limitless inspiration to create your own unique reel.

Photos are core to the Instagram experience. In the coming weeks, you will be able to remix public photos. This gives you limitless inspiration to create your own unique reel. Expanded Remix layouts: Choose between a green screen, horizontal or vertical split-screen, or picture-in-picture reaction view to add your own video commentary to existing reels.

Add your clip: Have a hot take? Rather than having your remix appear at the same time as the original reel, you can now add your clip after the original so it plays sequentially.

If you don’t want your photos and videos used in this way, you will need to set your account to Private.

You can also easily access templates, into which you insert your own video clips.

Templates allow you to easily create reels by preloading audio and clip placeholders, so you can simply add your own photos or video clips. You can find template ideas by tapping the camera icon on the Reels tab.

Finally, a Dual feature in the built-in Instagram camera lets you record picture-in-picture videos with front and rear cameras simultaneously. This is useful for those who want to share their reactions to a live scene, such as a beautiful view, or something crazy happening in the street.

All future short videos will be Reels

It was recently reported that the company was considering making all Instagram videos Reels. The company confirmed at the start of the month that it was testing the feature, and has now confirmed that this is actually happening. There’s no start date as yet, but it will be within the next few weeks.

Since reels offer a more immersive and entertaining way to watch and create videos on Instagram, we’re bringing these creative tools and the full-screen experience to your video posts, too. In the coming weeks, new video posts shorter than 15 minutes will be shared as reels. Videos posted prior to this change will remain as videos and won’t become reels […] We’ll also consolidate the video and Reels tab on your profile, so there will be one home for all of your videos.

If your account is Public, then you may find your Reels recommended in people’s feeds. Currently, this only applies to reels of up to 90 seconds.

