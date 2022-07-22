For All Mankind officially renewed for season 4, story will enter 2000’s timeline

Apple’s space drama For All Mankind announced today that the show has been officially renewed for season 4. Although rumors of a renewal have been swirling for a while now, the official news just dropped as part of the San Diego Comic-Con For All Mankind panel.

The critically acclaimed sci-fi alt-reality series is currently in the middle of airing its third season on the Apple TV+ streaming service.

For All Mankind was one of Apple’s launch shows for TV+, debuting 1st November 2019. At the time, executive producer Ronald. D. Moore said that they had pitched Apple on a planned seven season arc.

Given the show’s strong critical reception, and growing viewership, it’s quite possible it will fulfil that original plan. The premise of the show depends on an alt-reality timeline where Russia beat America in the space race to the moon in 1969; this causes the US to continue to invest in NASA and set up a base on the Moon.

Each season so far has seen a time jump of approximately ten years. In the currently-airing season 3, the show is set in the 90s with ambitions set on occupying Mars. Continuing that trend, the showrunners confirmed that season 4 will jump forward another decade and the story will take place in the 2000’s, with the show entering the (alt-reality) 21st century.

Production on season 4 will begin next month. Viewers can expect the fourth season to arrive sometime in 2023.

Apple TV+ is hosting several panels at Comic-Con, including sneak peeks at the upcoming seasons of Foundation, Mythic Quest and SEE. Severance hosted its panel yesterday and even has an impressive offsite event for attendees to experience.

