Apple tax-free shopping coming soon to nine US states, with Florida starting today

It’s the time of year when certain states offer sales tax holidays on a range of consumer electronics products, proving an opportunity for some Apple tax-free shopping.

This year nine states are offering the opportunity to buy at least some Apple products without paying any sales tax on your purchase …

Sales tax holidays

Sales tax holidays are a way for US states to encourage spending on product categories they consider essential or desirable for citizens to own. These can range from emergency generators through school supplies to computers.

New York was the first state to enact a sales tax holiday in 1997, with other states following suit.

There are different eligibility dates for different product types in each participating state, but nine of them allow tax-free shopping for various product categories sold by Apple at around the same time – starting from today.

Note that some states apply maximum spend limits for particular products, especially computers.

Apple tax-free shopping

Apple has a web page promoting the deals.

Innovative. Powerful. And now tax-free. Shop select Apple products in a store or online and save during your state’s tax holiday. And explore our additional offers for more savings. Eligible products vary from state to state. And while the tax savings on your order may not appear at purchase, they will appear on the final receipt.

The company is also highlighting additional ways to make your money go further.

Get supercharged for college. Save on Mac or iPad. Plus get a gift card up to $150. Get 3% Daily Cash back with Apple Card. And pay over time, interest-free when you choose to check out with Apple Card Monthly Installments. Trade in your current device for credit. When you use Apple Trade In, you get credit toward your next Apple purchase.

Here are the qualifying dates and product categories for each state (spoiler: don’t get excited if you live in Virginia or West Virginia).

Arkansas: Aug. 6-7

Computers

All iPad models

All iPhone models

Printers

Accessories Keyboards Mice Apple Pencil Displays



Florida: July 25-Aug. 7

Computers Computers All iPad models

Accessories Displays Keyboards Mice Apple Pencil Speakers Headphones RAM Storage Microphones Printers Computer cables Routers Scanners Hard drives

Nonrecreational software

Computer batteries

Massachusetts: Aug. 13-14

Any item with a sale price of $2,500 or less

Missouri: Aug. 5-7

Computers under $1,500 Computers iPad

Accessories under $1,500 Displays Keyboards Mice Apple Pencil Speakers RAM upgrades Storage drives Microphones Printers Routers Scanners

Hard drives (including Apple TV)

Flash drives

Apple and third-party software (nonrecreational) under $350

New Mexico: Aug. 5-7

Computers under $1,000 Computers iPad

Accessories under $500 Keyboards Mice Apple Pencil Displays Speakers Computer cables RAM Microphones Routers Hard drives (including Apple TV) Flash drives Printers Printer supplies (e.g., Lifeprint paper)



South Carolina: Aug. 5-7

Computers

All iPad models

Printers

Printer supplies (e.g., Lifeprint paper)

Apple and third-party software (nonrecreational)

Accessories and other products (purchased with computer) Keyboards Mice Apple Pencil AppleCare Displays Scanners

Earbuds (for school use only)

Headphones (for school use only)

Flash drives (for school use only)

Tennessee: July 29-31

Computers under $1,500 Computers iPad

Accessories (purchased with computer) Displays Keyboards Mice Apple Pencil Speakers Cables Routers



Virginia: Aug. 5-7

Cellphone chargers with a sales price of $60 or less

Cellphone batteries with a sales price of $60 or less

West Virginia: Aug. 5-8

iPad models with a sales price of $500 or less

MacBook Air models with a sales price of $500 or less (er, right)

You need to be a legal resident of the state in order to qualify for Apple tax-free shopping. Additional terms and conditions apply, and Apple provides links to the full terms for each participating state.

Photo: Alvaro Reyes/Unsplash

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: