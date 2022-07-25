iCloud Passwords for Windows now supports 2FA code generator

Apple last year updated its iCloud Utility for Windows with a password manager for the first time, so that users can access and manage their passwords stored in iCloud Keychain from a Windows PC. Now the iCloud Utility has been updated with support for two-factor authentication (2FA) code generator.

2FA code generator in iCloud for Windows

As noted by users on Reddit, the latest version of iCloud Passwords for Windows (which comes as part of the iCloud Utility for Windows) now works with two-factor authentication codes, also known as 2FA. 2FA support was first added to iCloud Keychain with iOS 15 and macOS Monterey, and now it finally works with Windows as well.

For those unfamiliar, a two-factor authentication code is an additional layer of security that can be requested when logging into a website or app. These codes can be generated by password managers such as 1Password, LastPass, and iCloud Keychain.

Since iCloud Keychain added support for two-factor authentication codes, iPhone, iPad, and Mac users no longer need third-party apps to save and store these codes. And now, Windows users who rely on the iCloud Passwords utility can have access to the 2FA code generator as well. However, there are some limitations.

On Windows, iCloud Passwords only works with Microsoft Edge and Google Chrome. This means that users who prefer other web browsers like Mozilla Firefox are required to open the iCloud Passwords utility every time they need to generate a 2FA code with iCloud Keychain.

With the latest update, Windows users can also add and view the notes added to their iCloud Keychain passwords – a feature that was introduced with iOS 15.4. In November 2021, Apple also added the option to let users generate strong passwords with iCloud Passwords on Windows.

Although iCloud Keychain does not have as many features as its competitors, it can be a good free password manager alternative for users who have at least one Apple device. iCloud for Windows is available for free on the Microsoft Store. It requires a PC running Windows 10 or later.

