Video imagines curved iMac made from single slab of glass [U: Apple granted patent]

We noted recently an Apple patent application showing a curved iMac design where the all-in-one computer is made from a single slab of glass.

We now get a clearer idea of how such a machine might look…

LetsGoDigital commissioned designer Jermaine Smit to create video renders.

In the video animation below you can see what a full glass iMac Pro would look like. The thin, stylish glass design would be a real eye-catcher in many living rooms and offices and would certainly meet today’s design standards […] To start with the glass case, you can bend it. At least the middle part, so that you can adjust the screen at all times so that it provides the best viewing comfort. This can also be useful when you want to take the iMac with you, because you can bend the bottom part completely, making the computer more convenient to carry with you.

The piece also examples some of the practicalities.

Curved glass has been used extensively in recent years, including in architecture. By heating a flat glass plate in a controlled manner, glass can be bent. When the glass cools down, however, it is no longer possible to bend it again, after all, glass is by nature not flexible […] Instead of glass, ceramic or plastic material could also be used, as long as the material is translucent – as the patent description states.

I said that personally I saw this as more of an inspirational idea than anything likely to be actually made.

We always caution that Apple patents all kinds of things that never make it to market, and this one feel like one of those concept cars shown at shows by vehicle manufacturers: a chance to let the designers go crazy in the hope that it might spur one or two ideas that filter down to production vehicles in vastly diluted form.

Readers pointed to how crazily close the keyboard was to the giant screen.

Imagine you have to type with your hands held out straight to be able to reach the keyboard which is like 80cm away from you, otherwise the display will be literally in your face.

However, the iMac design could definitely use a fresh look, so perhaps the inspirational value of the concept is not to be dismissed.

Check out the video below. Even if this curved iMac design isn’t practical, do you agree the iMac could use a new design? What would you like to see? Share your ideas in the comments.

