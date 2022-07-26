Report: Scorsese’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ set for 2023, Apple TV+ planning its first wide theatrical release for the film

The highly anticipated adaptation of ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ from Martin Scorsese, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, is set to arrive in theaters and on Apple TV+ next year, according to a report by Deadline.

Killers of the Flower Moon is a big property on Apple’s slate, with likely awards recognition and wide audience appeal thanks to the cache of director Scorsese and star-studded cast including DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Jesse Plemons and more.

Scorsese initially developed the film at Paramount, but budget spiralled out of the control and Apple swooped in to pick up the ~$200m bill. As part of the deal struck back in 2020, Paramount will still help manage the film’s theatrical release.

With filming wrapping on the production last year, there had been some hope that the movie would debut later this year for a 2022 Oscars campaign. Apple has apparently screened an early cut of the film and been impressed. However, Scorsese is known for taking his time in the post-production suite so it should come as little surprise that the latest news is that it will not be ready for the 2022 schedule.

From today’s report, Deadline says Apple is eyeing a May 2023 premiere at the prestigious Cannes film festival. A wide theatrical run would follow, before the film arrives for streaming exclusively on Apple TV+.

Killers of the Flower Moon will be Apple’s first original film to get a full theatrical release. (Previously, Apple’s films have gotten limited theatrical releases at only a few dozen screens, for awards eligibility purposes.) This strategy is set to continue with Apple committing to similar rollouts for at least two upcoming films starring Brad Pitt and George Clooney.

Emancipation is another big-budget movie on Apple’s slate, and that one is apparently finished as far as production is concerned. However, its rollout has been complicated by the Will Smith Oscar’s slap incident, as Smith stars prominently in Emancipation. Deadline hears that it may come out this year after all. The film is apparently strong, but it remains unclear whether audiences and awards voters will forgive Smith’s outburst so soon.

Other Apple films coming soon include Causeway, The Greatest Beer Run Ever, Raymond & Ray and Tetris.

