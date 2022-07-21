New Jennifer Lawrence movie ‘Causeway’ to stream exclusively on Apple TV+ later this year

Apple TV+ is adding another film to its roster, announcing that it has acquired ‘Causeway’ from A24. The film stars Jennifer Lawrence as a soldier trying to adjust to her new life after returning home. Causeway will be released in theaters and stream on Apple’s streaming service later this year.

Hot of the heels of its surprise Best Picture Oscar win for CODA, Apple is prepping its fall film slate heading into the next awards season. Last month, Apple released the Sundance award winning Cha Cha Real Smooth starring Dakota Johnson and Cooper Raiff.

On August 5, its first 3D animated feature Luck premieres, the first movie to come out of Apple’s exclusive deal with Skydance Animation. Zac Efron stars in dreamed The Greatest Beer Run Ever, streaming on September 30.

Other Apple Original films set for release this year do not have firm release dates announced yet. This includes Raymond & Ray, starring Ewan McGregor and Ethan Hawke, and holiday musical Spirited, starring Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds. Causeway joins that lineup.

The highly anticipated Apple Original film Killers of the Flower Moon, from esteemed director Martin Scorsese and starring Leonardo DiCaprio, is also on the slate — but it is not yet confirmed if the film will arrive this year. As far as we know, the film is still in the post-production phase. The latest rumors on that are that it will be ready for an early 2023 release.

Causeway is now the second Jennifer Lawrence project for Apple TV+. Apple is also set to produce a feature adaptation of Bad Blood, the book on Theranos, with Lawrence starring as Elizabeth Holmes.

