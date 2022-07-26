Twitter Delegate replacing TweetDeck’s feature for sharing account with teams

Twitter Delegate could soon replace TweetDeck’s Team feature, as the company has been working on this function for at least half a year now. With Delegate, you’ll be able to share an account with your team.

As spotted by researcher Nima Owji, ever since December Twitter is working on Delegate. At the time, he was able to discover that TweetDeck Teams was moving to this new feature. Now, Owji shows that will be two different roles when this function rolls out to users.

Contributor: Contributors can send Direct Messages, publish Tweets, and create Lists. Contributors can also view the account’s Direct Messages, Tweets, and List;

Contributors can send Direct Messages, publish Tweets, and create Lists. Contributors can also view the account’s Direct Messages, Tweets, and List; Admin: Admins have the same permissions as contributors. They can also invite or remove contributors and view account analytics.

It’s not clear yet how someone else’s Twitter will look once the Delegate feature is on. It could look similar to what TweetDeck already does.

Once the invite for Twitter Delegate is accepted, the other user will be able to contribute to the account with their updated permissions. We still don’t know how many people will be able to tweet from the same account.

In 2022, Twitter introduced a handful of new features such as Live Audio conversations with Spaces, the new Communities tabs, Twitter Circle, Notes, CoTweets, Twitter Blue, and much more.

Although some of the features are still US-only, the company is working to roll them to more countries in the near future.

On the other hand, recently Twitter discontinued its TweetDeck macOS app. According to some rumors, Twitter has been considering making this feature exclusive to Twitter Blue subscribers, which currently costs $2.99 per month.

What do you think of Twitter’s latest updates? Are you excited about Delegate? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

