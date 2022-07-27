iPhone chip list: Here’s what A-series chip is in each model

Curious what chip Apple has put in its iPhones over the years or what A-series is in your current iPhone? What about what chip was used in the original iPhone? Read along for a look at the complete iPhone chip list for what comes in every iPhone model going back to 2007.

Apple puts most of its focus on what its iPhones can do rather than the detailed specs powering them. But a big part of that is making its own SoC (system on chip) for its devices that are fine-tuned to work as powerfully and efficiently as possible with iOS. All of that really took off with iPhone and led to A-series chips in iPad as well as M-series Apple Silicon making its way to Macs.

One example of that impressive hardware/software engineering was in 2019 when the iPhone 11 Pro Max with 4GB RAM beat out the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ which has 12GB RAM in a speed test. The tight integration between iPhone hardware and iOS made up more than an 8 GB memory difference. The same is usually true for iPad and Mac vs Android tablets and PCs too.

However, Apple didn’t use custom chips in every iPhone… can you guess which ones used another company’s chips?

Ok, here’s the full iPhone chip list…

iPhone chip list: A-series specs for each iPhone

iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max chip? A15 Bionic – 6 cores: 2 performance, 4 efficiency, 3.2 GHz iPhone 13 and 13 mini chip? A15 Bionic – 6 cores: 2 performance, 4 efficiency, 3.2 GHz iPhone SE 3rd gen chip? A15 Bionic – 6 cores: 2 performance, 4 efficiency, 3.2 GHz iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max chip? A14 Bionic – 6 cores: 2 performance, 4 efficiency, 3.0 GHz iPhone 12 and 12 mini chip? A14 Bionic – 6 cores: 2 performance, 4 efficiency, 3.0 GHz iPhone SE 2nd gen chip? A13 Bionic – 6 cores: 2 performance, 4 efficiency, 2.66 GHz iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max chip? A13 Bionic – 6 cores: 2 performance, 4 efficiency, 2.66 GHz iPhone 11 chip? A13 Bionic – 6 cores: 2 performance, 4 efficiency, 2.66 GHz iPhone XR chip? A12 Bionic – 6 cores: 2 performance, 4 efficiency, 2.5 GHz iPhone XS and XS Max chip? A12 Bionic – 6 cores: 2 performance, 4 efficiency, 2.5 GHz iPhone X chip? A11 Bionic – 6 cores: 2 performance, 4 efficiency, 2.4 GHz iPhone 8 and 8 Plus chip? A11 Bionic – 6 cores: 2 performance, 4 efficiency, 2.4 GHz iPhone 7 and 7 Plus chip? A10 Fusion – 4 cores: 2 performance, 2 efficiency, 2.3 GHz iPhone SE chip? A9 – 2 cores: 1.85 GHz iPhone 6S and 6S Plus chip? A9 – 2 cores: 1.85 GHz iPhone 6 and 6 Plus chip? A8 – 2 cores: 1.4 GHz iPhone 5S chip? A7 – 2 cores: 1.3 GHz iPhone 5C chip? A6 – 2 cores: 1.3 GHz iPhone 5 chip? A6 – 2 cores: 1.3 GHz iPhone 4S chip? A5 – 2 cores: 1 GHz iPhone 4 chip? A4 – 1 core: 1 GHz iPhone 3GS chip? Samsung ARM Cortex-A8 – 1 core: 833 MHz iPhone 3G chip? Samsung ARM 1176JZ – 1 core: 620 MHz Original iPhone chip? Samsung ARM 1176JZ – 1 core: 433 MHz

iPhone 13 Pro internals via iFixit



What iPhone chip most surprised you? Or what did you find most interesting about how Apple has used chips in iPhone over the years? Share your thoughts in the comments!

Thanks for reading our iPhone chip list!

