iPhone chip list: Here’s what A-series chip is in each model

Curious what chip Apple has put in its iPhones over the years or what A-series is in your current iPhone? What about what chip was used in the original iPhone? Read along for a look at the complete iPhone chip list for what comes in every iPhone model going back to 2007.
Apple puts most of its focus on what its iPhones can do rather than the detailed specs powering them. But a big part of that is making its own SoC (system on chip) for its devices that are fine-tuned to work as powerfully and efficiently as possible with iOS. All of that really took off with iPhone and led to A-series chips in iPad as well as M-series Apple Silicon making its way to Macs.
One example of that impressive hardware/software engineering was in 2019 when the iPhone 11 Pro Max with 4GB RAM beat out the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ which has 12GB RAM in a speed test. The tight integration between iPhone hardware and iOS made up more than an 8 GB memory difference. The same is usually true for iPad and Mac vs Android tablets and PCs too.
However, Apple didn’t use custom chips in every iPhone… can you guess which ones used another company’s chips?
We’ve also got articles on iPhone RAM and battery mAh found in every model:
- iPhone RAM list: Here’s how much memory each iPhone model has
- iPhone battery mAh list: How much capacity does each iPhone model have?
Ok, here’s the full iPhone chip list…
iPhone chip list: A-series specs for each iPhone
A15 Bionic – 6 cores: 2 performance, 4 efficiency, 3.2 GHz
A15 Bionic – 6 cores: 2 performance, 4 efficiency, 3.2 GHz
A15 Bionic – 6 cores: 2 performance, 4 efficiency, 3.2 GHz
A14 Bionic – 6 cores: 2 performance, 4 efficiency, 3.0 GHz
A14 Bionic – 6 cores: 2 performance, 4 efficiency, 3.0 GHz
A13 Bionic – 6 cores: 2 performance, 4 efficiency, 2.66 GHz
A13 Bionic – 6 cores: 2 performance, 4 efficiency, 2.66 GHz
A13 Bionic – 6 cores: 2 performance, 4 efficiency, 2.66 GHz
A12 Bionic – 6 cores: 2 performance, 4 efficiency, 2.5 GHz
A12 Bionic – 6 cores: 2 performance, 4 efficiency, 2.5 GHz
A11 Bionic – 6 cores: 2 performance, 4 efficiency, 2.4 GHz
A11 Bionic – 6 cores: 2 performance, 4 efficiency, 2.4 GHz
A10 Fusion – 4 cores: 2 performance, 2 efficiency, 2.3 GHz
A9 – 2 cores: 1.85 GHz
A9 – 2 cores: 1.85 GHz
A8 – 2 cores: 1.4 GHz
A7 – 2 cores: 1.3 GHz
A6 – 2 cores: 1.3 GHz
A6 – 2 cores: 1.3 GHz
A5 – 2 cores: 1 GHz
A4 – 1 core: 1 GHz
Samsung ARM Cortex-A8 – 1 core: 833 MHz
Samsung ARM 1176JZ – 1 core: 620 MHz
Samsung ARM 1176JZ – 1 core: 433 MHz
What iPhone chip most surprised you? Or what did you find most interesting about how Apple has used chips in iPhone over the years? Share your thoughts in the comments!
Thanks for reading our iPhone chip list!
Data sourced from The iPhone Wiki and Mactracker
