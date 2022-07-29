Satechi Aluminum Desktop Stand Review – a sturdy tool to prop up your iPad

The Aluminum Desktop Stand is a terrific addition to your iPad workflow. It’s perfect for iPad users who want to prop their device up at a higher level. If you’re in the market for a new iPad accessory, you may want to check this one out…

iPad stand specifications

Satechi’s Aluminum Desktop Stand can hold a smartphone or tablet ranging from 4-inches to 13-inches. Basically, it’ll work great with any iPhone or iPad, even Android devices. It’s a bit big for an iPhone, however, that isn’t an issue. The product itself weighs one pound, 10 ounces. The stand offers adjustability at a variety of levels, making it convenient to use. I really enjoyed using this stand in addition with my 24-inch M1 iMac.

Adjustable to your liking

The stand features 180° mount and 135° base adjustable hinges. With this, it’s easy to view your iPad in either portrait or landscape orientation. Additionally, it has grip pads to protect your device against the heavy-duty aluminum; this is crucial if you’re like me and tend to scratch the back of your iPad. When not in use, you can easily fold up the product to store or take on the go.

Pair with accessories

Not sponsored, but the iPad stand works great with a Satechi Slim X3 Bluetooth Backlit Keyboard. I’ve previously reviewed this item and found it to be the notable alternative to Apple’s Magic Keyboard. It can easily sync with up to four Bluetooth devices and features a numerical keypad – you can also add a mouse to give more of a Mac-like experience. Propping my iPad up and pairing with a keyboard brings new life into my workflow.

Perfect for those who use Universal Control

For power users who take advantage of Universal Control and use their iPad as a second screen, this iPad stand will come in handy. The stand will not only keep your iPad stable, but it will offer more adjustment options, just like a monitor would. When using Universal Control, I found it to work a bit more smoothly and easier to use compared to my iPad in its keyboard case. Being at a higher level, I find it easier to see my iPad without having to adjust my own stature.

Final thoughts on the Satechi iPad stand

The Satechi Aluminum Desktop Stand for iPad is a sturdy little device to hold your iPhone or iPad. As always, I’m impressed by the quality from Satechi and am eager to try more of its accessories. You can buy the Satechi Aluminum Desktop Stand for $44.99 from Satechi’s website or Amazon. While it’s a bit pricey, you’re going to get not only quality but portability in this handy product.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: