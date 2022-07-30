New Beats Fit Pro colors confirmed by unreleased assets, availability unknown

Soon, Beats Fit Pro – the true AirPods Pro competitor – will get more colors. 9to5Mac was able to discover unreleased assets that show the wireless earbuds in a new light pink, which hasn’t been announced by Apple or Beats so far.

Previously, 9to5Mac was also able to find new Beats products before their release thanks to iOS data. Beats Studio Buds were found by Filipe Espósito due to internal iOS 14.6 files.

Now, we are able to confirm that Apple is working on a new Beats Fit Pro color in light pink. According to Twitter user Aaron, who was also able to find new colors for these wireless earbuds, it will be called Mica. In addition, Apple is also planning to launch new colors in Ochre and Umber.

Beats Fit Pro was released in November in the US and selected countries. It looks similar to the Beats Studio Buds, but with ANC, Transparency mode, and a new wingtip design where the buds not only go in-ear but also include a hook to further secure the fit.

It uses Apple’s H1 chip and focuses on Beats signature soundstage – similar to Powerbeats Pro – which means they are slightly heavier on the bass than AirPods Pro.

Beats Fit Pro packs up to six hours of listening time when you use either Active Noise Cancellation or Transparency mode. With only Adaptive EQ enabled, the number increases to seven hours. The charging case adds 21 additional hours of battery life.

These wireless earbuds are also a great option when compared to the 2019 AirPods Pro.

It’s still not clear when Apple will release these new colors, but nowadays the company has been revealing special editions of the Beats Studio Buds.

How do you like these new Beats Fit Pro colors? Are you planning to buy one of them? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

