Lumen metabolic analyzer app gets Macro widget to track nutrition and see real-time impact

Lumen, the pocket-sized device that measures your metabolism to help you achieve health and fitness goals has launched its latest update. After the iOS app got a built-in food log and macro tracker earlier this year, Lumen has launched a new widget on iPhone to more easily track your nutrition and see the impact it has on your metabolism in real-time.

Lumen’s new iOS Macro widget

Integrated food and macro tracking first came to Lumen in March, then it got a great update in May. As a refresher, that allowed users to:

Understand which foods are good for your body – how specific ingredients impact metabolism in real-time

Focus on the quality of foods, not calories – logging and tracking the nutritional value and macronutrients of every food (volumes of fats, carbs, and protein)

Track foods for your lifestyle – seeing how certain foods impact exercise, sleep, and fasting habits

Track any food at the grocery store – scanning food labels and barcodes to log certain meals and ingredients

As shown in the image above, the new Macro widget makes it easier than ever to get your personalized macro plan for the day, then track and see at a glance how you’re doing and how it’s affecting your metabolism.

And with Lumen, you can choose between a super simple carbs-only tracker or using the all-food tracker. Here’s how it looks:

What’s Lumen?

Whether you want to lose or maintain weight, build muscle, improve endurance, or optimize your athletic performance, understanding how workouts, nutrition, and metabolism are connected is a huge advantage. Until Lumen launched in 2020, testing to see if you’re burning carbs or fat was a relatively expensive process done in clinics and hospitals with large devices.

Lumen puts powerful metabolic analysis in your pocket with tight Apple Health integration. That gives you the personalized information you need (in the moment) about how your body is using energy, what you need to eat to hit your specific goals like a macronutrient plan, and more.

Over the past few years I’ve been using Lumen I’ve done two detailed reviews:

Lumen works with the pocket-sized breathing device to test your metabolism and a sharp iOS app. Lumen runs $299 for a 12-month subscription that includes the device. There’s also a 6-month track for $249 and an 18-month option for $349.

