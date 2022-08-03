iPhone and Android users spend more than 4 hours per day in apps, TikTok tops usage

A report shows that even after the days of lockdowns have long passed, mobile usage is still growing in the US and several other countries. TikTok is the most consumed app worldwide, while Instagram is the most downloaded in Q2 of 2022.

The study was made by app intelligence firm data.ai (via TechCrunch); it shows that there are 13 markets where users are spending more than four hours per day using apps.

Apart from the US, Indonesia, Singapore, Brazil, Mexico, Australia, India, Japan, South Korea, Canada, Russia, Turkey, and the UK iPhone and Android users are spending more than four hours per day consuming apps.

In three of those markets, Indonesia, Singapore, and Brazil, mobile users are spending more than five hours per day on social media and other applications on their phones.

That said, the report suggests that “the pandemic may have led to longer-lasting impacts on app usage. It seems mobile consumers who adopted new apps and behaviors during the pandemic may have kept at it, despite the so-called ‘return to normal’ in 2022.”

Other markets saw slower growth, including Indonesia (+10%), India (+5%), Japan (+5%), Canada (+20%), Russia (+10%), the U.S. (+5%), U.K. (+5%), China (+5%) and Germany (+10%). A few markets saw no growth or a bit of a slowdown, such as Mexico (0%), Turkey and Argentina (both at -5%) — but again, comparisons to peak COVID time frames indicate that trends are simply normalizing to pre-COVID levels.

This study also shows the top-ranked apps and games for the second quarter of 2022. Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and WhatsApp have been the most downloaded apps. TikTok, YouTube, Tinder, and Disney+ were the most consumed. Finally, Facebook still tops monthly active users, followed by WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook Messenger.

