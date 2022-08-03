Unsend email with iPhone: How to fix misfires in Mail on iOS 16

The Mail app gets multiple handy upgrades with iOS 16. One of the new features is the ability to stop email from being delivered after hitting the send button. Read along for a hands-on look at how it works to unsend email with iPhone on iOS 16.

Apple’s Mail app has gotten a range of new features with iOS 16. Some of the major ones are the option to Send Later, Remind Later, and even unsend email if you act quickly enough.

Below we’ll focus on how it works to unsend email on iPhone.

iOS 16 is currently available as a free public or paid developer beta. Learn more about installing iOS 16 in our full guide.

Unsend email with iPhone: How it works in iOS 16

Important: the unsend email option is only available for a very short window after hitting send

Running iOS 16 on iPhone, open the Mail app (works on iPad in iPadOS 16 too) Immediately after sending an email, look at the bottom of your screen Choose Undo Send – only available for 10 seconds after sending an email – but may also depend on your internet connection You’ll see the email draft again, choose Cancel in the top left corner to unsend the email You can confirm the email was not sent by looking at your Sent folder – and it will be saved in your Drafts folder

How to customize the unsend email time window

Running iOS 16 beta 4 or later open the Settings app

Swipe down and choose Mail

At the very bottom, tap Undo Send Delay

Now you can choose between off, 10, 20, or 30 seconds

Here’s how the process looks to unsend email with iPhone:

As mentioned above, you’ll only get the chance to unsend email if you catch it almost immediately after hitting the send button.

Once you tap the “Undo Send” button, you’ll see the email draft again, just tap “Cancel” as shown below. Then you can edit or just delete the unsent email from your Drafts folder.

Thanks for reading our guide on how to unsend email with iPhone in iOS 16!

