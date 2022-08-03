Unsend email with iPhone: How to fix misfires in Mail on iOS 16

Michael Potuck

- Aug. 3rd 2022 2:15 pm PT

unsend email with iPhone
0

The Mail app gets multiple handy upgrades with iOS 16. One of the new features is the ability to stop email from being delivered after hitting the send button. Read along for a hands-on look at how it works to unsend email with iPhone on iOS 16.

Apple’s Mail app has gotten a range of new features with iOS 16. Some of the major ones are the option to Send Later, Remind Later, and even unsend email if you act quickly enough.

Below we’ll focus on how it works to unsend email on iPhone.

iOS 16 is currently available as a free public or paid developer beta. Learn more about installing iOS 16 in our full guide.

Unsend email with iPhone: How it works in iOS 16

Important: the unsend email option is only available for a very short window after hitting send

  1. Running iOS 16 on iPhone, open the Mail app (works on iPad in iPadOS 16 too)
  2. Immediately after sending an email, look at the bottom of your screen
  3. Choose Undo Send – only available for 10 seconds after sending an email – but may also depend on your internet connection
  4. You’ll see the email draft again, choose Cancel in the top left corner to unsend the email
  5. You can confirm the email was not sent by looking at your Sent folder – and it will be saved in your Drafts folder

How to customize the unsend email time window

  • Running iOS 16 beta 4 or later open the Settings app
  • Swipe down and choose Mail
  • At the very bottom, tap Undo Send Delay
  • Now you can choose between off, 10, 20, or 30 seconds

Here’s how the process looks to unsend email with iPhone:

As mentioned above, you’ll only get the chance to unsend email if you catch it almost immediately after hitting the send button.

unsend email with iPhone 1

Once you tap the “Undo Send” button, you’ll see the email draft again, just tap “Cancel” as shown below. Then you can edit or just delete the unsent email from your Drafts folder.

unsend email with iPhone 2

Thanks for reading our guide on how to unsend email with iPhone in iOS 16!

Read more on iOS 16:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

iPhone

iPhone

Introduced in 2007 by Steve Jobs, iPhone is Apple's flagship iOS device and easily its most popular product around the world. The iPhone runs iOS and includes a large collection of mobile apps through the App Store.
How To

How To

A collection of tutorials, tips, and tricks from the 9to5Mac team helping you fix and get the most out of your favorite gear.
iOS 16

About the Author

Michael Potuck

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.
Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12