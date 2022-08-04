Should you buy a new phone now or wait for the iPhone 14?

It’s quickly becoming the time of year when Apple announces its new flagship iPhone lineup. This year, Apple is expected to announce and release its all-new iPhone 14 lineup in September. With this launch just over a month away, should you buy an iPhone now or wait until the iPhone 14 is announced next month?

iPhone 14 expectations

As we’ve covered in-depth, the iPhone 14 lineup is expected to include four new models: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. There won’t be an iPhone 14 mini this year. Instead, Apple is planning two models with 6.1-inch screens and two models with 6.7-inch screens.

In terms of design, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max are expected to look similar to the iPhone 13, while Apple has bigger changes in store for the iPhone 14 Pro devices.

According to a number of reports, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will both feature a new pill hole design that replaces the notch. This means that instead of the notch display cutout design, which first debuted with the iPhone X, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will feature a pill-shaped cutout and a hole-punch cutout.

The iPhone 14 lineup is also expected to include major upgrades to the rear-facing and selfie cameras. The iPhone 14 will use the same A15 chip as the iPhone 13, while the iPhone 14 Pro will use the new A16 chip. The iPhone 14 Pro models will also include a new always-on display.

Check out our full roundup of all the latest iPhone 14 rumors for the complete rundown.

Should you buy now or wait for iPhone 14?

Chances are you already know the answer to the question. With the iPhone 14 being just over a month away, you are far better off waiting for it than buying an iPhone now, and this isn’t just because the iPhone 14 will the “latest and greatest” with all the best specs and features.

One of the biggest reasons for waiting until the iPhone 14 instead of buying now is that the release of the iPhone 14 will mean other models get cheaper. Once the iPhone 14 is available, you’ll be able to order an iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 for cheaper than you can today. This is true whether you’re buying from Apple directly or from a third party.

This is what we expect the iPhone lineup to look like once the iPhone 14 has been announced:

iPhone SE

iPhone 12

iPhone 13

iPhone 14

The iPhone 14 lineup is rumored to start at $799. Based on current pricing, we’d expect the iPhone 13 starting price to drop to $599 and the iPhone 12 to drop to around $499.

As you can see, you’re better off waiting for the iPhone 14 even if you don’t intend on buying it. If you’re shopping for a new iPhone in the month of August, you’re always better waiting until September if possible. That’s true this year and pretty much every other year.

