Twitter outage impacting iOS, macOS, and web apps for many users

If you’re having issues accessing Twitter this afternoon, you’re not alone. The service appears to be suffering from a partial outage affecting many users on Twitter for iPhone, Mac, and on the web. There’s currently no word on a cause or resolution.

Update: Twitter has confirmed the outage, saying: Twitter may not be loading for some of you –– we’re working on a fix to get you back to your timelines ASAP.

Twitter outage

The Twitter outage appears to have started at shortly after 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT, according to data aggregated by Downdetector. Impacted users are unable to load the web or app versions of Twitter regardless of whether they are using iOS, macOS, or Android.

In some instances, Twitter will load after several minutes, but the experience is quite broken. Images won’t appear and tweets are often multiple hours old. You also can’t load any sort of engagement information for those tweets.

Twitter has yet to acknowledge the outage. Its status page indicates that everything is working as expected and “all systems are operational.”

Are you having issues using Twitter this afternoon? Let us know down in the comments.

