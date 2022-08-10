AirPods Pro see $69 discount to $180 in today’s best deals, iPad Air 4 $400, more

Halfway through the work week, all of today’s best deals are now headlined by AirPods Pro at $180. There’s also another chance to save on iPad Air 4, as Best Buy clears out models at $400, not to mention an end of summer price cut on the HomeKit ecobee SmartThermostat. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

AirPods Pro see $69 price cut to $180 at Amazon

Amazon is currently offering Apple’s latest AirPods Pro with refreshed MagSafe Charging Case at $180. As the first price cut since Prime Day last month, today’s offer is amounts to $69 in savings from its usual $249 price tag. This is one of the best prices of the year and comes within $10 of the 2022 low set a month ago during Amazon’s summer sale.

Delivering everything the original pair of Apple’s flagship earbuds did, the recently-refreshed AirPods Pro pack ANC alongside a companion transparency mode, Spatial Audio support, and Hey Siri. Packed into the same form-factor as before, the refreshed charging case will yield 24 hours of playback, but now supports MagSafe on top of its original Qi and Lightning options. Get all of the details in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

iPad Air 4 falls to all-time low of $400

Alongside the AirPods Pro leading off today’s deals, Best Buy is now clearing out stock of Apple’s previous-generation iPad Air 4 with the lowest prices to date available from the retailer. Now starting at $400 in several colorways for the Wi-Fi 64GB model, today’s offer amounts to $149 in savings while delivering the best we’ve seen courtesy of Amazon at $29 under our previous mention.

While it’s not the new M1-powered model, Apple’s previous-generation iPad Air 4 still packs much of the same form-factor and feature set as its newer counterpart. There’s still a 10.9-inch edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with support for Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard, just with the A14 Bionic chip powering the experience. You’ll enjoy 10-hour battery life much the same, and Touch ID sits in the power button to round out the package. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

ecobee SmartThermostat helps you ride out the heatwave

Amazon is now offering the ecobee SmartThermostat with HomeKit for $196. Normally fetching $249, this is marking the first discount since Prime Day and delivers the second-best price of the year at $53 off. ecobee SmartThermostat automates your heating or cooling setup to ensure you’re comfortable throughout the last few weeks of summer and even into the cooler months later this fall.

Replacing your existing unit, the SmartThermostat features a touchscreen display to control or monitor settings, and also arrives with HomeKit support out of the box as well as onboard access to Siri and Alexa. A bundled temperature sensor also lets you adjust settings based on hyperlocal readings. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look and then head below for more.

