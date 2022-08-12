Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Sponsored by Kolide: With Kolide, you can make your team into your biggest allies for endpoint security. Solve problems, right within Slack. Learn more here.
New episodes of 9to5Mac Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in iTunes/Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories discussed in this episode:
- Apple reportedly wanted ‘a slice of Facebook’s revenue’ prior to privacy feud
- Bloomberg: Apple tells suppliers to make at least 90 million iPhone 14 units
- iPad mini 6 is finally back in stock with $99 cellular discounts to all-time lows of $550
- Apple’s all-new M2 MacBook Pro back on sale with $200 in savings from $1,149
- Synology’s popular DS220j 2-Bay NAS is perfect for Time Machine backups at 2022 low of $150
Enjoy the podcast?
Shop Apple at Amazon to support 9to5Mac Daily!
Follow Chance:
Listen & Subscribe:
Don’t miss out on our other daily podcasts:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at happyhour@9to5mac.com. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.