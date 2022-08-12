9to5Mac Happy Hour 394: iOS 16 beta 5 new features, iPhone 14 price rise and new iPad Pro rumors

Benjamin and Zac discuss all the new features and changes in iOS 16 beta 5, including the new battery percentage option. Also, the iPhone 14 Pro is rumored to get more expensive, and the 2022 iPad Pro might have a new 4-port connector.
Zac Hall @apollozac
Benjamin Mayo @bzamayo
- The good news about Apple’s rumored iPhone 14 Pro price hike
- Bloomberg: Apple tells suppliers to make at least 90 million iPhone 14 units
- Here’s everything we know so far about the 2022 iPad Pro
- Apple expands original podcasts investment as it hunts for compelling stories to adapt into TV+ shows
- Kuo: iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max to get more expensive
- NASA is sending an iPad around the moon to help test Alexa in space
- Third iOS 16 public beta now available with new battery percentage icon, more
- Kuo: iPhone 14 series not facing impacts on supply chain as mass production and shipment schedule are on track
- Apple and Kim Kardashian collaborate on unique Beats Fit Pro line
- Kuo: AirPods to switch to USB-C for charging alongside iPhone 15 in 2023
- Find My has a new sound alert with iOS 16 beta 5, here’s how it sounds
- iOS 16 beta 5 adds ‘Copy and Delete’ option for sharing screenshots without clutter
- AAPL acquisitions fell dramatically in 2021 and 2022, show regulatory filings
- iPhone 14 event: Apple begins production of virtual keynote for September
- Rumor: 2022 iPad Pro to feature two new ‘four-pin connectors’ for accessories
