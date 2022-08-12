9to5Mac Happy Hour 394: iOS 16 beta 5 new features, iPhone 14 price rise and new iPad Pro rumors

Seth Kurkowski

- Aug. 12th 2022 3:28 pm PT

9to5mac happy hour
0

Benjamin and Zac discuss all the new features and changes in iOS 16 beta 5, including the new battery percentage option. Also, the iPhone 14 Pro is rumored to get more expensive, and the 2022 iPad Pro might have a new 4-port connector.

Zac Hall @apollozac

Benjamin Mayo @bzamayo

9to5Mac Podcast Network

9to5Mac Happy Hour

A weekly podcast discussing the latest in Apple and technology.

About the Author

Seth Kurkowski