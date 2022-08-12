9to5Mac Happy Hour 394: iOS 16 beta 5 new features, iPhone 14 price rise and new iPad Pro rumors

Benjamin and Zac discuss all the new features and changes in iOS 16 beta 5, including the new battery percentage option. Also, the iPhone 14 Pro is rumored to get more expensive, and the 2022 iPad Pro might have a new 4-port connector.

