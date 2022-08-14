Concept: iPhone 14 Pro running iOS 16 will probably look like this

It won’t take long until Apple reveals iPhone 14 Pro to all users. While customers are eager to see the iPhone 14 lineup, there are plenty of rumors, CADs, and schematics on the web that already gives us a pretty good notion of what to expect from these phones.

Now, a concept gathers the latest rumors with Apple’s latest addition to the iOS 16 beta to show what the upcoming iPhone 14 Pro will look like.

Created by Graphic Designer AR7 and shared on his Twitter, he gives us a nice preview of what a Midnight iPhone 14 Pro – or Pro Max – cold look like with iOS 16.

The graphic designer rendered the iPhone with the rumored hole-punch + pill design, which is expected to replace the notch on the Pro phones. In addition, he already added the new battery icon indicator that Apple started testing with iOS 16 beta 5.

Another interesting addition comes with the full Lock Screen music preview, added in a recent beta, and the implementation Apple could likely take with Always-On Display – as previously reported here:

As noted by iOS developer @rhogelleim, the SwiftUI preview (which lets developers interact with their app projects in real time) now has a new behavior that is potentially related to the always-on display. Once the developer simulates the action of turning off the screen, the new lock screen widgets become semitransparent and the clock remains on screen. Always-on technology allows the system to show some information on the screen while consuming very little battery power. In Apple Watch models with always-on display, the device shows the watch face even when the user is not interacting with it. The screen brightness is reduced and some visual elements are hidden to save battery life.

According to rumors, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will be the first iPhones to have an always-on display thanks to a new variable refresh rate OLED panel that ranges from 120Hz to 1Hz. By comparison, the iPhone 13 Pro’s display ranges from 120Hz to 10Hz. While Apple could theoretically enable always-on mode for iPhone 13 Pro models, the feature should work more efficiently with the new 1Hz display.

Are you excited about the iPhone 14 Pro announcement? What do you think of this concept? Share your thoughts in the comment section below and don’t forget to take a look at some other tidbits about this phone.

