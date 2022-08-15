Zoom rolls out fix for vulnerability that can give anyone control of your Mac

If you’re a Zoom user with a Mac, there’s a critical security fix rolling out now that you should install immediately. The Zoom for Mac update addresses a major security vulnerability that could have allowed anyone to gain root access to your computer.

As reported by ArsTechnica, the vulnerability was first discovered by well-known security researcher Patrick Wardle. Wardle detailed the vulnerability at Def Con last week, explaining that Zoom’s auto-update feature doesn’t ask for a user password and is enabled by default.

What this means is that malicious actors could bypass the verification checker and either downgrade to an old, less secure version of Zoom or pass an entirely different package to the updater. The report explains:

It seemed secure, as only Zoom clients could connect to the privileged daemon, and only packages signed by Zoom could be extracted. The problem is that by simply passing the verification checker the name of the package it was looking for (“ Zoom Video ... Certification Authority Apple Root CA.pkg “), this check could be bypassed. That meant malicious actors could force Zoom to downgrade to a buggier, less-secure version or even pass it an entirely different package that could give them root access to the system.

Zoom issued a security bulletin after Wardle detailed the vulnerability. The company said that the vulnerability in the auto-update process could allow a “local low-privileged user” to “escalate their privileges to root.” The affected versions of Zoom are the following:

Zoom Client for Meetings for macOS (Standard and for IT Admin) starting version 5.7.3 and before version 5.11.5

Zoom quickly then rolled out an update to its Mac app to patch the vulnerability. You can update your Zoom app on your Mac to version 5.11.5 (9788) to protect yourself.

This is only the latest example of Zoom’s oftentimes lackluster security practices. The company was forced to address a major vulnerability in 2019 that allowed websites to hijack your Mac’s webcams. It rolled out an update earlier this year to prevent your Mac’s microphone from staying active even after you left a call. And of course, it lied about offering end-to-end encryption for years.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: