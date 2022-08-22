Grubhub partners with Apple TV+ to promote Severance’s ‘Waffle Party’

Grubhub, one of the most popular food ordering and delivery platforms in the United States, announced this week a new partnership with Apple. To celebrate National Waffle Day, users can earn a free “perk” with an order placed using a code inspired by the Apple TV+ show Severance.

On Grubhub’s social networks, the company confirms that the limited offer will take place on August 24. On that day, users can use the code “PRAISEKIER” at checkout to win the gift. The terms and conditions make it clear that the offer will be valid between 9:00 a.m. ET and 3:00 p.m. ET, or while supplies last. It also requires an order of at least $10 (before tax, tip, and fees).

Although the campaign suggests that consumers will get a free waffle, this isn’t mentioned anywhere – so the gift remains unclear. You can download the Grubhub app for free on the App Store.

For those unfamiliar, Severance is an Apple TV+ thriller that tells the story of people who have chosen to separate their personal and work memories through the “severance” process. During the show, the characters begin to question themselves about what they do at Lumon – the fictional company where they work.

In one of the episodes, Severance shows us the “Waffle Party,” but it’s nothing you can probably imagine.

How to watch Severance

All episodes of Severance are available on Apple TV+, which can be accessed within the Apple TV app on an iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV. The Apple TV app is also available on Smart TVs, Roku devices, Amazon Fire TV, and game consoles. In the United States, the Apple TV+ subscription costs $4.99 per month, and you can share it with your family.

Severance has already been renewed for its second season, which should premiere sometime in 2023. It’s worth noting that the show received multiple nominations for the 2022 Emmys.

And, if you’re looking for the best way to watch Apple TV+ content in your home, be sure to take a look at the best Apple TV 4K deals on Amazon.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: