Does Apple’s ‘Far out’ invite artwork hint at iPhone 14 features? Here are some guesses

Apple officially announced its highly-anticipated iPhone 14 event with a space-themed invite teasing something is “far out.” As usual, the speculation is running wild about what the invite artwork might be hinting at, ranging from new camera features to an always-on display and more. Here are some of the best guesses we’ve seen so far.

Satellite connectivity?

Given the space theme of the invite design, one of the most obvious possibilities is that the artwork hints at new satellite connectivity features. This feature was first reported as coming with the iPhone 13 last year, but that ultimately didn’t happen.

Back in March, 9to5Mac exclusively reported that Apple is still working on these satellite features and that they could materialize as part of the iPhone 14 this year. iOS 16 also adds a new “SOS” icon to the iPhone status bar that appears when your iPhone loses cellular connectivity.

The satellite feature is expected to allow users to connect to a satellite when they lose cellular service to communicate with first responders in emergency situations. Bloomberg has reported that there are two satellite features: one for messaging in the Messages app and that gives a more direct reporting mechanism for major emergencies, like plane crashes and sinking ships.

Whether or not this feature materializes with the iPhone 14 this year remains to be seen, but the event artwork seems like a clear hint it’s in the cards.

New camera features

One long-running rumor is that Apple is working on new astrophotography features for the iPhone. This would improve the iPhone’s camera performance in lowlight situations particularly outside.

If the feature comes to fruition, your iPhone would be able to detect the moon or stars, then use longer exposure times and more internal processing to perfect the image. This is a feature that is already offered by some competing Android devices, so it makes sense for Apple to be working on a competing feature.

Apple is also working on upgrades to the iPhone camera hardware this year, including a new 48MP sensor. But with that being said, the iPhone 15 next year is expected to use a new periscope lens that will offer a bigger boost for optical zoom features.

Always-on display

Finally, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are expected to feature a new always-on display for the first time. The connection here to the space-themed artwork is weaker than something like satellite connectivity. The very dark and spacey invite artwork, however, could relate in some way to the always-on OLED display.

Wrap-up

While Apple’s invite artwork is never clearly and obviously hints at something to expect at the event, it often time does subtly refer to something that will be announced. Sometimes it’s just a hint at new wallpapers, while other times it’s a hint at new products and features. It’s anyone’s guess, but it’s fun to speculate.

What do you think? Does Apple’s space-themed invite artwork hint at any new features coming to the iPhone 14 or Apple Watch? Let us know down in the comments.

