Programmable Apple Watch button is something I’d like to see on all models

A day before the Apple event, the latest rumor is a programmable Apple Watch button, letting owners decide what it does.

Right now, the suggestion relates specifically to the upcoming Apple Watch Pro, but it’s a feature I’d love Apple to add to all models …

The programmable Apple Watch button rumor

Existing Apple Watches have two physical buttons: the multi-function Digital Crown, and the side-button.

Yesterday, we saw images of third-party cases for the anticipated Apple Watch Pro, which showed a cutout for what appeared to be an additional physical button on the opposite side of the Watch. This was later backed by a claimed CAD image, with Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman endorsing this as accurate.

Gurman also said that the additional button would “probably” be user-programmable.

The new button on the left side is probably programmable to do whatever you want. For instance, launching a specific app, feature or workout.

Makes sense for the intended market

We noted yesterday that an additional physical button made sense for the intended market.

Everything now points to Apple aiming to go head-to-head with Garmin, creating a model designed for athletes and outdoor types. The existing Apple Watch models have a number of drawbacks for use by long-distance runners, climbers, and so on. The Watch is fairly easily damaged, so not ideal for something that might be expected to take a few knocks during climbing. Battery life is limited when Workouts are active, making it less than ideal for those running marathons and similar activities. And usability isn’t ideal when trying to do things while running or cycling, relying too much on the touchscreen. Garmin’s approach to this is to make rugged watches with large screens and large physical buttons, and this is what we’re expecting from Apple. The company offers the Forerunner series for athletes, and the Instinct series for use for more general outdoor activities, from hiking to dirt biking.

But makes wider sense too

If the additional button is indeed programmable, that’s something I’d love Apple to add to all Apple Watch models, not just the Pro.

Sure, we can set our preferred apps as complications, but that’s still not as convenient as pressing a physical button, which could even be done through sleeves. As I mentioned yesterday, in the days before Express Transit, I would double-tap the side button to activate Apple Pay as I walked toward the barriers, and didn’t need to pull back my sleeves to do this.

Let’s start with workouts. Not everyone who uses the Workout app needs either the expected size or ruggedness of the Apple Watch Pro, and many of us have one workout mode we use more than the rest.

In my case, that’s Cycling. I’d love it if I could just hop on my bike and, with one push of a button, select the Cycling workout and start it. For others, that go-to workout might be running or walking or swimming or yoga or whatever.

You might habitually do a weather check before you leave home, and program this into the button, so you could just press it and then listen to the weather report.

It could also be good for that “just woken up” moment. Maybe you wake up and check the News app for major events. Or check how well you slept last night. Or take a look at your Reminders or Calendar to see what you have lined up for the day.

It will likely be multi-function

Of course, in reality most of us have multiple things we do with our Watch on a daily basis, and I’d imagine that the button would be multi-function. Obvious options here would be:

Single-press

Double-press

Triple-press

Press-and-hold

This would give instant access to four different apps or functions without the need to even look at the Watch face.

I’d love to see it change function by Focus mode

Even greater flexibility would be possible if the functions could vary by Focus mode.

Some people already use different Watch faces for different activities, so they can have different complications available. A programmable button could extend this idea, ideally automatically changing as we select a new Focus.

For example, when you select your Workout focus, the button presses would do things like switch exercises. In Home mode, they might control different smart home devices, and so on.

Is a programmable Apple Watch button something you’d like to see on all models, not just the Pro? Please take our poll, and share your thoughts in the comments.

Photo: Clément Lauwaert/Unsplash

