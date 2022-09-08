Apple Watch Ultra preorders showing up to a 7-week wait, depending on band

Apple Watch Ultra preorders opened as soon as the store came back online yesterday, but if you didn’t place yours right away, you could be in for a bit of a wait.

Those who got in early will receive their Watches on September 23, just over two weeks away, but others could be waiting either three to four weeks or six to seven weeks …

The new Watch at-a-glance

Apple opened yesterday’s event with the new Apple Watches, the Ultra taking the headline billing. Almost everything matched the leaks prior to the launch:

Single model (with different band options)

49mm titanium case

Flat sapphire crystal display, with raised titanium lip for protection

Digital Crown and side button protected by protruding casing

Customizable Action button

Up to 36 hours of battery life in normal use; 60 hours in low-power mode

Larger screen allowing for up to 8 complications

Though Apple did still manage some significant surprises:

Dual-frequency GPS (L1 and L5), for greater precision

Much more sophisticated Compass app, including Backtrack to retrace your steps

86-decibel siren, to help companions or rescuers find you once on-scene

Certified to MIL-STD-810H, for use in extreme conditions

And perhaps most impressively of all:

EN 13319 certification, to function as a full scuba dive computer

Apple Watch Ultra preorders

The Apple Watch Ultra is only available in a single model, but does come with three new band options designed specifically for the Watch.

Each of the bands has a specific usage in mind:

Designed specifically for endurance athletes and runners, the Trail Loop band is the thinnest Apple Watch band to date. The lightweight woven textile is both soft and flexible, allowing it to cinch to the optimal fit, and the convenient tab is designed for quick and easy adjustment. With explorers in mind, the Alpine Loop band features two integrated layers made from one continuous weaving process that eliminates the need for stitching. The top loops, interspersed with high-strength yarn, provide adjustability and a secure attachment for the titanium G-hook fastener. The Ocean Band is designed specifically for extreme water sports and recreational diving with a titanium buckle and corresponding spring-loaded loop. Molded from a flexible fluoroelastomer, it stretches and utilizes the tubular geometry for a secure fit. The Ocean Band also has an optional extra-long tail that allows users to comfortably wear over a wetsuit.

Each is available in a choice of colors and sizes – and band type, size, and color choice will all determine shipping times.

For example, you can (at the time of writing) still take delivery on September 23 if you order the Watch with the Alpine Loop in green, and in the smallest size. If you need medium or large, however, shipping changes to three to four weeks. Swap the green for starlight, and then you’re back to September 23 in any of the three sizes.

At the other end of the scale, if you order the Watch with the Blue/Gray Trail Loop in either size, Apple says you’ll be waiting six to seven weeks for delivery.

Surprise pricing likely responsible for demand

Another surprise Apple managed to keep was the price. It had been widely predicted that pricing would start at $999 and go up from there, but the reality was a single price of $799 no matter which band you choose.

Did you succeed in placing a pre-order? Please let us know in the comments what prompted you to splurge on the new Apple Watch Ultra.

