9to5Mac Happy Hour 399: iOS 16 and watchOS 9 launch, iPhone 14 reviews, Apple Store ordering woes

Benjamin and Zac both have some stories to tell about their ordering experiences last Friday. Plus, iOS 9 and watchOS 9 are now available to the public and we recap all the significant features of Apple’s new operating systems. The beta train doesn’t stop with iOS 16.1 beta 1 also being available … and the first round of iPhone 14 reviews are out!

