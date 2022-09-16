9to5Mac Happy Hour 399: iOS 16 and watchOS 9 launch, iPhone 14 reviews, Apple Store ordering woes

Benjamin and Zac both have some stories to tell about their ordering experiences last Friday. Plus, iOS 9 and watchOS 9 are now available to the public and we recap all the significant features of Apple’s new operating systems. The beta train doesn’t stop with iOS 16.1 beta 1 also being available … and the first round of iPhone 14 reviews are out!
