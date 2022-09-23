9to5Mac Happy Hour 400: Hands-on with the iPhone 14 Pro Dynamic Island, Always-On display and new camera system
Benjamin and Zac give their hands-on impressions with all the new features of the iPhone 14 Pro, including the Dynamic Island, Always-On Display and new camera system. We also discuss some of the launch-day bugs going around, test Apple Wallet Order tracking, and the surprising internal design change to the iPhone 14 that helps with repairability.
- Apple releases iOS 16.0.2 to fix iPhone 14 Pro camera shake bug, copy and paste permission, more
- iOS 16.1 beta 2 no longer wants your permission to paste every single time
- Halide adds iPhone 14 Pro support for 48MP images, new depth capture features, more
- iPhone 14 Pro: This camera has range [Gallery]
- iPhone 14 internal redesign significantly reduces cost of cracked back glass repairs
- How Apple could expand iPhone 14 Pro’s Dynamic Island to Apple Pay, notifications, more
- Apple executive confirms incessant iOS 16 clipboard paste permission prompts are a bug
