9to5Mac Happy Hour 400: Hands-on with the iPhone 14 Pro Dynamic Island, Always-On display and new camera system

Benjamin and Zac give their hands-on impressions with all the new features of the iPhone 14 Pro, including the Dynamic Island, Always-On Display and new camera system. We also discuss some of the launch-day bugs going around, test Apple Wallet Order tracking, and the surprising internal design change to the iPhone 14 that helps with repairability.

