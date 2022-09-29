Adobe unveils Photoshop and Premiere Elements 2023 with Apple Silicon upgrades, AI features, more

Adobe is out today with new versions of Photoshop Elements and Premiere Elements for 2023. Headlining these updates include new “easy-to-use” features powered by AI, improved optimization for Apple Silicon-powered Macs, and more. Head below for the full details on everything new with today’s Photoshop Elements and Premiere Elements releases.

Adobe says:

The new releases incorporate new Adobe Sensei AI-powered features to enable intuitive, streamlined editing, and offer step-by-step Guided Edits that everyone from beginners to advanced users will appreciate. Going beyond the desktop app, Elements 2023 also offers a connected experience with new web and mobile companion apps (English-only beta) that ease on-the-go photo and video access, viewing and sharing.

One of the particularly interesting AI features is something called Moving Elements. Using Adobe’s Sensei technology, you can add Moving Elements to photos to “bring a touch of movie magic to waterfalls, clouds, and backgrounds in still images.” You can then save these creations in video or GIF form and easily share them with friends or post on social media.

There’s also a new Artistic Effects feature that is “inspired by popular art styles” and lets you “transform entire video clips with one click.”

For Mac users, there are some big performance gains for Apple Silicon. Photoshop and Premiere were optimized to run natively in 2021, but today’s updates bring additional improvements.

On Apple Silicon-powered Macs, you can expect Photoshop and Premiere to launch up to 70% faster than before. The installation times have also been slashed by as much as 35% and there’s a 48% reduction in app size.

Other new features in today’s Photoshop and Premiere Elements 2023 apps:

Take photos to the next level with updated creative content including new backgrounds, patterns, and skies.

Use new collage and slideshow templates to showcase your photos in fun ways.

Add Peek-through Overlays to create the illusion of depth in photos.

Choose the perfect soundtrack for everything from home movies to class projects with 100 new audio tracks in Premiere Elements.

Enjoy on-the-go access to your photos and videos by using the new mobile companion app (English-only beta) to upload to the cloud, streamlining your creation and editing of photos and videos on the desktop.

Do more from any browser by using the new web companion app (English-only beta) to share and view edited photos and videos, and create photo collages and multimedia slideshows.

The new Photoshop Elements and Premiere Elements are available now from Adobe’s website. They are priced at $99 individually, or you can bundle them together for $149.99.

