9to5Mac Daily: October 4, 2022 – AirPods Pro, Will Smith’s return, Elon buying Twitter (again)

Stories discussed in this episode:
- iOS 16.1 beta 4 removes ‘Adaptive Transparency’ toggle for older AirPods Pro and Max
- Apple presses on with Will Smith film ‘Emancipation,’ theatrical and TV+ release set
- Twitter rolling out ‘Edit’ button for Blue subscribers, but only if you live in these countries
- Elon Musk swears he really wants to buy Twitter this time
- USB-C iPhone will be a legal requirement in Europe by 2024, as law finally passes
