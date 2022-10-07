9to5Mac Happy Hour 402: AirPods Pro 2 review, Dynamic Island changes, iPhone 14 Plus launches

Seth Kurkowski

- Oct. 7th 2022 11:47 am PT

9to5mac happy hour
0 Comments

On his birthday, Zac gives his hands-on review of the new AirPods Pro 2. New software betas brings a cool new screensaver for the Mac and some less-welcome changes to the Dynamic Island. iPhone 14 Plus launches and the smart home standard Matter officially hits a 1.0 release.

Zac Hall @apollozac

Benjamin Mayo @bzamayo

