Deals: M1 iPad Pro all-time lows from $699, Apple Watch Series 8 first discounts from $349, more

Kicking off another week, all of today’s best deals are live for Monday and come centered around new all-time lows at $200 or more off on M1 iPad Pro models starting at $699. That’s alongside Apple Watch Series 8 discounts from $349 for the first time with $50 in savings attached. Not to mention, the best prices yet on AirPods Max at $355. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

M1 iPad Pros fall to new all-time lows from $699

Amazon is now discounting an assortment of Apple’s latest M1-powered iPad Pros. Headlining all of the savings is the 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 256GB at $899. Normally fetching $1,199, today’s $300 price cut is delivering a new all-time low at well below previous $1,000 mentions. This is $100 under the best we’ve seen this year and delivers the best chance to save yet.

Even with news of a new 2022 model coming sometime soon, Apple’s latest iPad Pro for the time being provides the most compelling experience yet from iPadOS with a long list of notable features headlined by a Liquid Retina XDR display with 1,600 nits of peak brightness and ProMotion 120Hz refresh rate. That’s of course alongside an M1 chip to power the experience which is backed by Thunderbolt connectivity, Wi-Fi 6, Apple Pencil support, and Face ID. So if Apple’s newer and less-capable iPadOS device won’t cut it, today’s price cuts make it a little more affordable to step up to the pro side of the lineup. Dive into our hands-on review.

Apple Watch Series 8 first discounts go live from $349

After checking into our favorite bands on the market, today Amazon is offering some of the first chances to save on Apple’s all-new wearable. Just revealed last month before a subsequent launch a week later, the new Apple Watch Series 8 is marked down to new all-time lows across a wide range of styles, all at $50 off. Leading the way, the 45mm GPS model is now sitting at $379 from its usual $429 price tag in order to deliver the very first price cut and a new all-time low. Also at $50 off, the 41mm style rests at a $349 all-time low. Those same savings also apply to the the 41mm Milanese Loop style at $50 off, as well as some other models from $659.

Apple Watch Series 8 arrives as the brand’s next-generation wearable that steps up to deliver Apple’s most comprehensive fitness tracking experience yet. Well, aside from the new Ultra model, that is. Sporting an Always On display, you’ll find a new S8 chip powering the experience which drives the improved gyroscope and accelerometer to enable crash detection. The onboard temperature sensor pairs with overnight sleep tracking, as well as the onboard heart rate sensor, ECG capabilities, and blood oxygen monitoring. Go learn more over at 9to5Mac.

AirPods Max drop to new all-time low of $355

Joining this morning’s M1 iPad Pro clearance sale, Woot is now rolling out the best price to date on Apple’s flagship AirPods Max ANC Headphones in all of the styles. Dropping down to $354.99 in certified refurbished condition, Prime members will lock in free shipping to dodge the usual $6 delivery fee. Originally fetching $549, you’re looking at a new all-time low on any condition model of the headphones, with $194 in savings attached. This is $15 under our previous mention of a refurbished pair from back in August, as well.

Apple’s H1 chip kicks off AirPods Max and helps enable the best-in-class active noise cancellation that pairs with Spatial Audio alongside 20-hour playback, and Hey Siri support. Not to mention, you’ll find as premium of a design as they come which is comprised of aluminum, a knit-mesh canopy, and memory foam ear cushions. Since launch back in 2020, AirPods Max have faced some fallout for the hard to swallow price tag, but today’s price cut offers a chance to score Apple’s flagship listening experience for far less than retail price. Includes a 90-day warranty. Get all of the details in our hands-on review.

