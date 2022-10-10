watchOS 9.0.2 for Apple Watch fixes microphone bugs, Spotify interruptions, more

Filipe Espósito

- Oct. 10th 2022 10:21 am PT

watchOS 9.0.2 for Apple Watch fixes microphone bugs, Spotify interruptions, more
2 Comments

Along with the release of iOS 16.0.3, Apple also released watchOS 9.0.2 on Monday. The update, which is now available to Apple Watch users, fixes a number of bugs, including one that affected the microphone on some Apple Watch models and another that could cause interruptions in Spotify’s audio streaming.

What’s new in watchOS 9.0.2

According to Apple, today’s release of watchOS also fixes an issue in which snooze alarm notifications continue even after an alarm has been deleted. Another bug related to Wallet and Fitness data syncing has also been fixed with the watchOS 9.0.2 update.

You can read the full watchOS 9.0.2 release notes below:

  • Interruptions to streaming audio on Spotify
  • Snooze alarm notifications continue after the alarm is deleted for AssistiveTouch users
  • Incomplete syncing of Wallet and Fitness data for newly paired Apple Watch
  • Audio from microphone interrupted for some Apple Watch Series 8 and Ultra users

You can update your Apple Watch by going to the Watch app on your iPhone, then tap the General menu and choose the Software Update option. The build number for today’s update is 20R383. It’s worth noting that watchOS 9 requires an Apple Watch Series 4 or later.

Spot any changes in today’s release of watchOS 9.0.2? Let us know in the comments below or on Twitter @9to5Mac. Stay tuned for our full hands-on coverage with the new releases right here at 9to5Mac today and throughout the rest of the week.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

watchOS 9

watchOS 9

About the Author

Filipe Espósito

Filipe Espósito is a Brazilian tech Journalist who started covering Apple news on iHelp BR with some exclusive scoops — including the reveal of the new Apple Watch Series 5 models in titanium and ceramic. He joined 9to5Mac to share even more tech news around the world.