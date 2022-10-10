watchOS 9.0.2 for Apple Watch fixes microphone bugs, Spotify interruptions, more

Along with the release of iOS 16.0.3, Apple also released watchOS 9.0.2 on Monday. The update, which is now available to Apple Watch users, fixes a number of bugs, including one that affected the microphone on some Apple Watch models and another that could cause interruptions in Spotify’s audio streaming.

What’s new in watchOS 9.0.2

According to Apple, today’s release of watchOS also fixes an issue in which snooze alarm notifications continue even after an alarm has been deleted. Another bug related to Wallet and Fitness data syncing has also been fixed with the watchOS 9.0.2 update.

You can read the full watchOS 9.0.2 release notes below:

Interruptions to streaming audio on Spotify

Snooze alarm notifications continue after the alarm is deleted for AssistiveTouch users

Incomplete syncing of Wallet and Fitness data for newly paired Apple Watch

Audio from microphone interrupted for some Apple Watch Series 8 and Ultra users

You can update your Apple Watch by going to the Watch app on your iPhone, then tap the General menu and choose the Software Update option. The build number for today’s update is 20R383. It’s worth noting that watchOS 9 requires an Apple Watch Series 4 or later.

