Taylor Swift to be the next featured artist on Apple Fitness+ ahead of new ‘Midnights’ album release

Apple Fitness+ is not just about workouts, as Apple also highlights the platform’s integration with Apple Music. This time, the company has announced that the next artist to be featured on Apple Fitness+ workouts is 11-time Grammy Award winner Taylor Swift.

Workouts with Taylor Swift songs

In an Instagram post from the official Apple Fitness+ account, the company announced the partnership with Taylor Swift in a fun and rather unusual way. As Swift is about to release her tenth album entitled “Midnights,” Apple created special artwork based on the official album cover to promote Apple Fitness+ workouts.

Apple has also revealed the playlists for some of the workouts, such as Yoga with Jonelle, which will feature songs like Breathe, All Too Well, the 1, Wildest Dreams, and evermore. Those who opt for the HIIT workout with Anja will listen to songs like You Need To Calm Down, You Belong With Me, 22, and Paper Rings.

Of course, the workouts will also feature songs from the new album Midnights. But as noted by Billboard, Apple has yet to reveal the songs. The company invites all “Swifties,” as Taylor Swift fans are known, to join the event and exercise while enjoying the music of their favorite artist.

Get ready to sweat, Swifties. In our next Artist Spotlight, you will be able to work out to the tunes of @taylorswift, including tracks from her monumental new album Midnights. It’s time to #CloseYourRings and pre-add #TSMidnights on @applemusic now.

In the past, Apple has also promoted other artists such as ABBA, BTS, and Queen with special events on Apple Fitness+. Interestingly, the news comes after rumors that Taylor Swift would play at the Super Bowl 2023 halftime show, which will be the first sponsored by Apple Music. However, it’s now confirmed that Rihanna will headline the show next year.

Taylor Swift’s new album will be available on October 21, and you can now pre-save it in your Apple Music library.

More about Apple Fitness+

For those unfamiliar, Apple Fitness+ offers a variety of workouts that you can do at home with your own equipment. Each workout is presented by an expert trainer and there are different categories available, such as HIIT, Yoga, Pilates, Core, and Dance.

Currently, Apple Fitness+ requires an Apple Watch. However, later this year, Apple will make the platform available to anyone with an iPhone running iOS 16. The Apple Fitness+ subscription costs $9.99 per month, and it’s included in the Apple One Premier bundle.

