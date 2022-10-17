iPhone 14 Pro has 50% faster download speeds vs iPhone 13 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S22

Ookla released its fall report for US mobile and fixed broadband Internet speeds with T-Mobile continuing its lead over the competition. An interesting finding included in the latest study is the increased cellular performance with the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max.

Shortly after the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max launched, we saw a test show that 5G speeds were up to 38% faster compared to the iPhone 13 Pro.

Now Ookla’s Q3 performance report has corroborated those findings that the Qualcomm X65 modem in the iPhone 14 Pro offers notably faster performance than the X60 in the iPhone 13 Pro – and Samsung’s S22+ and Ultra.

While the earlier study we saw looked at just 5G speeds, Ookla’s test shows median download speeds by device with iPhone 14 Pro leading at 147.42 Mbps and iPhone 14 Pro coming in second with 142.57 Mbps.

Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Ultra came in third quite a ways below with 102.87, iPhone 13 Pro Max landed at 96.46, and the Galaxy S22+ finished up in fifth with 93.06.

That comes out to over 50% faster average 4G/5G speeds for the iPhone 14 Pro Max in this study compared to the Galaxy S22+ and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

As you can see above, median upload speeds were also notably faster for the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max at 17.07 and 16.07 Mbps. The other top devices logged upload averages of 10-11 Mbps which again made the new iPhones up to 50% faster.

Interestingly, when looking at the big picture for all iPhone and Samsung devices, the latter took the edge with median speeds of 65.94 with Apple at 62.49 Mbps. Samsung also showed a slight lead for median upload speeds and a two-millisecond lower latency.

Check out the full Ookla report for more details by region/city, provider, and more.

