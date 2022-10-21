9to5Mac Happy Hour 404: New iPad, iPad Pro and Apple TV announced

Zac and Benjamin discuss everything from this week’s Take Note not-event event, including the redesigned 10th-generation iPad, iPad Pro update with M2, and the new Apple TV 4K. There’s also some rumors about purported iris tracking for the Apple headset, and an annoyance with the focal distance on the iPhone 14 Pro.

Sponsored by Jamf: Get complete management and security solutions for your organization that are enterprise secure, consumer simple, and protect personal privacy with Jamf. Learn more at jamf.com/9to5mac.

Sponsored by Ladder: Go to Ladder.com/HappyHour today to see if you’re instantly approved.

Sponsored by BetterHelp: As a listener, you’ll get 10% off your first month by visiting our sponsor at BetterHelp.com/MacHappyHour.

Sponsored by Pillow: Pillow is an all-in-one sleep tracking solution to help you get a better night’s sleep. Download it from the App Store today.

Follow

Zac Hall @apollozac

Benjamin Mayo @bzamayo

Read More

Listen to more Happy Hour Episodes

Listen to more 9to5 Podcasts

Enjoy the podcast?

Shop Apple at Amazon to support 9to5Mac Happy Hour or shop 9to5Mac Merch!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: